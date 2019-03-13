Police Blotter, March 14

March 5, 8:16 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she was on the side of the road and something was in her tire. She wanted to see an officer. She said the car in front of her swerved and she did not. She hit a metal object in the road. Officers found very minor damage to the vehicle. She continued on her way, and they checked the roadway for hazards.

March 5, 10:14 a.m.

A man called to report that his wife had called and said a male and female pit bull were fighting and had “locked on” to each other. He wanted someone to help his wife. Officers were en route to check with animal control and see if they could help. If not, they would head over and make sure she stayed safely out of the mix of the dogs.

March 5, 1:04 p.m.

Someone called police and reported there was a syringe on the side of the road. The caller expressed concern that a child would pick it up.

March 5, 1:25 p.m.

Officers received a report of a homeless man who was sleeping in the park and making children feel uncomfortable.

March 5, 10:01 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had a flashlight and was looking into a car. The person was wearing a white hoodie and had a dog.

March 6, 5:25 p.m.

A man came into the police station and said a cyclist ran into his vehicle with his bike. The driver picked up the cyclist who said he was OK.

March 6, 5:58 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there were three people near the dump who were shooting handguns at targets. The caller expressed concern that they were too close to the roadway. Officers responded and did not see anyone.

March 7, 3:50 p.m.

Officers received a report that it looked like a man was trying to pick a lock at the rear of a business to gain entry.

March 9, 6:53 a.m.

A woman called the police and said there was a two-story house with an RV storage gate that was open. She said it was unusual for it to be like that. Officers responded and found the gate was locked in the open position. There was no answer at the door and the perimeter of the residence was secure.

March 9, 10:53 a.m.

Officers received a report of some suspicious behavior: a dark blue SUV parked toward the back of someone’s house. Two men got out of the vehicle. One was wearing sunglasses. They walked to the house, knocked on the door, came back to the vehicle and then drove away slowly.

March 10, 7 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man came into a business wearing no shirt or shoes. He said someone was chasing him.

March 10, 12:38 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman lying in the road, who then was standing in the road in front of her vehicle. Officers detained her for her own safety because she also attempted to walk into traffic.

March 10, 7:34 p.m.

Officers received a report that there were children in the street and one of them was in a chair.

March 10, 11:52 p.m.

Someone called the police and said it looked like there was a bonfire in a backyard. The caller could see embers in the sky. Officers responded several minutes later and put out the fire.

March 11, 10:29 a.m.

The meter reader called the police and said a man was walking across the street and fell. He had two heavy bags; the caller said he should be checked on.

March 11, 3:38 p.m.

A general contractor called police and said between $8,000 and $10,000 worth of items had been stolen during the night.

March 11, 9:17 p.m.

Officers received a report that a 15-year-old girl had left in the morning and did not show up where she was supposed to be going. She was unreachable and on GPS parole. The GPS was off.