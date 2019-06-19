Police Blotter, June 20

June 11, 11:07 a.m.

Officers received a report of a burglary. They responded, entered through the back door and secured the residence. Upon investigation, they determined a window had been pried open and costume jewelry and alcohol were the only items taken.

June 11, 5:53 p.m.

A woman called the police and said there was a some kind of pipe on the fence near her location. She said she was afraid to touch it. Officers responded and threw the item away as it did not appear to be drug paraphernalia.

June 11, 11:46 p.m.

Officers stopped at a car that was parked in the road. It was people stargazing. They advised them not to park on the road.

June 12, 12:26 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had been receiving threatening texts and phone calls from a subject identified as “Larry Larry” after an argument on a community Facebook page. Officers responded and the man told them he had been actively involved in a political Facebook page and reported another user as fraudulent. That user was offended “and a texting battle ensued.” The man was also contacted by a male subject who identified himself as another Facebook user. The user told him he had been given the man’s home address and maybe he should show up there to talk about it. The man was concerned because this user had his phone number and address. No threats of violence had been made, but he requested extra patrol and said he would call the police department if he was contacted again.

June 12, 10:04 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who approached people at a baseball game. His wrists and feet were bleeding. He wasn’t wearing shoes or talking a lot. He seemed nervous. He was given a safe place to wait for the police to arrive. Officers responded and served a temporary protective order. They also took six boxes of ammunition for safekeeping and booked them into evidence.

June 13, 1:55 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was kneeling by a car and acting suspicious. They responded, detained him and changed the call from suspicious behavior to grand larceny.

June 13, 6:02 p.m.

A woman called and said she thought an odor, possibly from the sewer, was making her feel ill. She refused any medical attention.

June 14, 12:16 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she was witnessing a man try to break into a car. Officers canceled the call because she could not identify the suspect, provide any details on the vehicle and no victims came forward.

June 14, 2:33 p.m.

Officers received a report of woman who was intoxicated and acting belligerent. Officers responded and warned her “not to be hooping and hollering at people.”

June 15, 8:54 a.m.

Officers received a report of nearly naked man who was standing next to his truck and urinating. He told officers he was on medication and had to use the restroom. They advised him about the available public restrooms in town.

June 15, 5:03 p.m.

A man called 911 and said there were 10-15 terrorist planes at the Boulder City Municipal Airport that were going to take off and crash at the Strip. Dispatch attempted to call him back but his phone went to voicemail. An airport staff member recalled the man and told officers nothing suspicious had been seen. The employee also said the man had been calm and was trying to get ahold of the FBI.

June 16, 10:24 p.m.

A man called the police and said he thought someone had tried to steal his cat. He told officers he thought someone entered his backyard and cut his cat’s leash in an attempt to steal it. The cat was found safe on the property. Officers determined there was no crime.

June 17, 12:54 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone had put boulders in the street and it was causing a traffic hazard. Within 10 minutes, officers had removed the rocks from the roadway.

June 17, 7 a.m.

Officers received a report from an employee about a gun that was outside a building; he requested officers come pick it up.