85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Police Blotter, June 20

By Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:06 pm
 

June 11, 11:07 a.m.

Officers received a report of a burglary. They responded, entered through the back door and secured the residence. Upon investigation, they determined a window had been pried open and costume jewelry and alcohol were the only items taken.

June 11, 5:53 p.m.

A woman called the police and said there was a some kind of pipe on the fence near her location. She said she was afraid to touch it. Officers responded and threw the item away as it did not appear to be drug paraphernalia.

June 11, 11:46 p.m.

Officers stopped at a car that was parked in the road. It was people stargazing. They advised them not to park on the road.

June 12, 12:26 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had been receiving threatening texts and phone calls from a subject identified as “Larry Larry” after an argument on a community Facebook page. Officers responded and the man told them he had been actively involved in a political Facebook page and reported another user as fraudulent. That user was offended “and a texting battle ensued.” The man was also contacted by a male subject who identified himself as another Facebook user. The user told him he had been given the man’s home address and maybe he should show up there to talk about it. The man was concerned because this user had his phone number and address. No threats of violence had been made, but he requested extra patrol and said he would call the police department if he was contacted again.

June 12, 10:04 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who approached people at a baseball game. His wrists and feet were bleeding. He wasn’t wearing shoes or talking a lot. He seemed nervous. He was given a safe place to wait for the police to arrive. Officers responded and served a temporary protective order. They also took six boxes of ammunition for safekeeping and booked them into evidence.

June 13, 1:55 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was kneeling by a car and acting suspicious. They responded, detained him and changed the call from suspicious behavior to grand larceny.

June 13, 6:02 p.m.

A woman called and said she thought an odor, possibly from the sewer, was making her feel ill. She refused any medical attention.

June 14, 12:16 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she was witnessing a man try to break into a car. Officers canceled the call because she could not identify the suspect, provide any details on the vehicle and no victims came forward.

June 14, 2:33 p.m.

Officers received a report of woman who was intoxicated and acting belligerent. Officers responded and warned her “not to be hooping and hollering at people.”

June 15, 8:54 a.m.

Officers received a report of nearly naked man who was standing next to his truck and urinating. He told officers he was on medication and had to use the restroom. They advised him about the available public restrooms in town.

June 15, 5:03 p.m.

A man called 911 and said there were 10-15 terrorist planes at the Boulder City Municipal Airport that were going to take off and crash at the Strip. Dispatch attempted to call him back but his phone went to voicemail. An airport staff member recalled the man and told officers nothing suspicious had been seen. The employee also said the man had been calm and was trying to get ahold of the FBI.

June 16, 10:24 p.m.

A man called the police and said he thought someone had tried to steal his cat. He told officers he thought someone entered his backyard and cut his cat’s leash in an attempt to steal it. The cat was found safe on the property. Officers determined there was no crime.

June 17, 12:54 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone had put boulders in the street and it was causing a traffic hazard. Within 10 minutes, officers had removed the rocks from the roadway.

June 17, 7 a.m.

Officers received a report from an employee about a gun that was outside a building; he requested officers come pick it up.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caution
Boulder City Parkway Lane Restrictions next week
By Boulder City Review

The left lane on both north and southbound Boulder City Parkway, U.S. Highway 93 Business, between Gingerwood Street and Railroad Pass Casino Road will be closed June 25-27 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow the Nevada Department of Transportation to improve the roadway.

Monsoon season started in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, June 15, and continues through Sept ...
Residents encouraged to prepare for monsoon season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Monsoon season began Saturday,, June 15, and even though no patterns have been sighted in Boulder City, municipal staffers are still encouraging residents to be prepared.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson ...
Presidential candidate inspires Democrats
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Inspiring and a breath of fresh air are how those listening to a presidential candidate at a recent Boulder City Democratic Club meeting described her presentation.

Election results certified
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The results of Boulder City’s municipal election are official.

News Brief, June 20
By Boulder City Review

BC, Henderson plan joint chamber mixer June 27

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilman Kiernan McManus was elected mayor of Bou ...
Incumbents ousted; McManus elected mayor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters ushered in a new era of leadership by electing Kiernan McManus as mayor of the town over incumbent Rod Woodbury.

James Howard Adams
Adams, Bridges to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will have several new faces as residents voted in James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges to its two open seats over incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman during Tuesday’s municipal election.

City gets OK to refinance existing debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In Tuesday’s election, Boulder City residents showed they wanted City Council to be able to save money by refinancing debt but decided not to move forward with funding a proposed new aquatic center or allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.

(Boulder City) At its meeting on Monday, June 10, City Council approved changing the conservati ...
Habitat for tortoises enlarged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Desert tortoises in the Eldorado Valley will have a larger area to play in and live as the City Council approved an agreement with Clark County on Monday for a new boundary to the Boulder City Conservation Easement.