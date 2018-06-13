Police Blotter, June 14

June 5, 9:37 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man brandishing a gun at a business. There were also reports and a witness account of him fighting with a woman. Officers found the man and arrested him for domestic battery.

June 6, 1:26 a.m.

A caller reported that a man and a young woman stole the cash register. Officers attempted to locate them and found that they had stolen several coins and some watches.

June 6, 6:15 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man in a trench coat who was wearing a backpack. He had turned onto Buchanan Boulevard from Adams Boulevard. The officers made contact, and the man told them he worked in the freezer section and that’s why he was wearing a trench coat.

June 6, 3:44 p.m.

Officers received a report of a fire in a kitchen. Two minutes later when the fire department arrived, everyone was out of the house, and flames were visible outside.

June 7, 3:55 p.m.

A man called and said that he thought he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle. He could not see the subject and would be driving around trying to find him. Approximately 25 minutes later, officers found the subject and there were no injuries.

June 7, 8:05 a.m.

A woman reported that there was half of a dead cat in her yard.

June 7, 8:50 a.m.

Dispatch received a report that a citizen had left its dog loose to attract other dogs and now four were loose. Approximately 20 minutes later, animal control had returned the first dog to its owner.

June 7, 9:41 a.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol called and requested help with some items at the dry lake bed that had been set on fire.

June 8, 2:11 a.m.

Officers received a report of stroller in an alley with no baby in it.

June 8, 6:24 p.m.

Officers received a report of four males with jet boats who were bothering ducks.

June 9, 1:58 p.m.

A caller reported that a man who was wearing a tan hat and tan shorts was banging on a store window. Officers arrived and found out he was drunk and upset because the store would not sell him Gatorade. An employee said that he had tried to buy alcohol.

June 9, 3:31 p.m.

A caller reported a brush fire in an empty lot. Ten minutes later the fire was out.

June 9, 10:20 p.m.

A woman called dispatch and said that an orange-yellow snake had gone under her stove. Twenty-two minutes later officers were unable to locate the snake.

June 9, 11:01 p.m.

Officers were flagged down by a citizen because there was water shooting in the air. They notified the water department, and utilities department staff members responded within 15 minutes.

June 9, 11:06 p.m.

A woman called and said that her cat had been stuck behind the dryer for 20 minutes.

June 10, 8:33 a.m.

An employee called and asked to speak to an officer because a threatening note was left on the front door. About 11 minutes later, the officers arrived and found a plastic skull hung on the door with “what next” on it. The employees believed it was a petition against rate increases. They would be doing their own investigation on it.

June 10, 12:33 p.m.

Officers received a report of vandalism that had been done to several windows on one of the trains at the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Yucca Street. It happened sometime within the previous week. There were no witnesses.

June 10, 4:19 p.m.

Officers were called to assist a mom whose 2-year-old child had been stuck in a vehicle for less than five minutes. The engine was not running. Officers were able to unlock the car with special tools. The mother was grateful, and the child was fine.

June 10, 6:11 p.m.

Officers received a report of approximately 10 people chasing sheep with ropes. When they arrived, they made contact and found a juvenile chasing the sheep with a shoelace. They spoke with the juvenile’s parents.

June 10, 7:29 p.m.

Officers received a report of a small brush fire on the north side of the overpass in the desert area. Ten minutes later the fire was out.

June 11, 11:32 p.m.

A woman called because she was upset about some construction going on. She said she was having problems breathing because of dust in the air. She had contacted the city manager who said they had a permit for the construction. She refused medical attention as she wouldn’t open her door because of the dust.