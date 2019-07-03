Police Blotter, July 4

June 25, 2:19 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone attempting to take a giant concrete hand chair out of a person’s yard. The person had dropped it and the chair had broken. The owner said it was valued at $1,000. There were no suspects or witnesses.

June 25, 5:29 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had tried to strangle a woman at the lake. The man was wearing a bright shirt and had a backpack with rocks in it. He was also reported to be a methamphetamine user.

June 25, 8:11 p.m.

Someone called the police and said juveniles were driving up and down the street and flipping people off.

June 26, 7:46 p.m.

Officers received a report of a snake in a hallway inside a house. Fourteen minutes later the snake was removed from the residence and relocated elsewhere.

June 27, 8:14 a.m.

A man called the police and said he saw a woman at a house yelling for her life. Officers responded and saw a man run into the house. The man had previously said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.” They made several announcements for the man to come out of the residence, but there was no immediate response. About 45 minutes later, he came out.

June 28, 11:39 p.m.

Officers received a report of juveniles who were near the 17th hole of a golf course. They were making loud catcall noises. Officers responded and attempted to locate them. Other people in the area said they hadn’t heard anything.

June 29, 12:56 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she thought she had been awakened by a gunshot. Officers had also heard the noise and determined it was fireworks. Another person reported seeing fireworks in the area.

June 29, 2:15 a.m.

A woman called and said the man in the room above her was purposefully going room to room and jumping up and down to keep her awake. She said he did not like her, but she did not know his name. Fifteen minutes later another resident said the man had left.

June 29, 10 p.m.

Officers received a report of loud music in the area. They responded and the subjects agreed to turn down the volume.

June 30, 12:40 p.m.

Officers received a report of eight sheep on the road. Nine minutes later, they responded and found six still in an area they like to graze in that was off the road. They determined neither the sheep nor motorists were in danger.

June 30, 3:41 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a small bunny stuck in a waterfall at a pool. Officers responded and determined the rabbit was in the shade on the waterfall. They advised the caller to let it find its own way out.

July 1, 4:45 a.m.

Officers received a call about a vehicle accident. A 35-year-old man was ejected from a vehicle and unconscious. They responded and notified Nevada Highway Patrol. The man was not breathing and had a head wound. Officers started CPR, and Clark County dispatched Mercy Air helicopter.

July 1, 12:17 p.m.

Officers received a request to help the National Park Service with a boat fire. There was no one onboard, and the boat was attached to a trailer but in the water. Nine minutes later the fire was out. There were no injuries.