Police Blotter, Jan. 9

Dec. 31, 12:36 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had been hanging around in the neighborhood all day. He had also been seen on people’s balconies. They responded and found out the man lived in the area.

Dec. 31, 4:14 a.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a man who was walking two children’s bikes. The caller also said it looked like the man was trying to hide. Officers responded but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Dec. 31, 7:44 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone stole $683.10 of gasoline. The caller said the vehicle was a white truck with a big tank in the back and it was headed toward Railroad Pass Casino.

Jan. 1, 12:41 a.m.

Officers responded to a notification from an alarm company that someone’s smoke detector had gone off. They responded and determined it had gone off because of “cooking smoke.” The alarm was reset.

Jan. 1, 7:23 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her boyfriend had been dragged underneath a car. She said he would not tell her if he was hurt. Officers responded and found the man had minor abrasions to his right side and arm. They determined it was a road rage incident. An ambulance was also dispatched, but the man declined medical help.

Jan. 1, 9:12 p.m.

A woman came into the police station to report her daughter as a runaway. Officers spoke with the daughter, who said she was not a runaway. She said she was at a friend’s house and it was not past her curfew because her mom told her to be home by midnight.

Jan. 2, 10:45 a.m.

A man called and said he had found a pile of women’s clothing that he felt was suspicious.

Jan. 2, 4:54 p.m.

A woman called the police and said someone was yelling obscenities at her. Officers responded, and she told them she was concerned about neighbors cooking in their house and that they belched loudly and yelled. The woman said she had taken pictures of the incident, which she said violated the homeowners association’s rules. Officers determined there was no threat or disturbance and advised both parties about other options.

Jan. 2, 11:49 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a female juvenile at a gas station. She was barefoot and wearing a flannel shirt and black pants. They talked to her father, who came to pick her up.

Jan. 3, 10:22 a.m.

A woman called the police and said someone was living in the laundry room and she wanted the person trespassed.

Jan. 3, 6:02 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to a scene where a man had accidentally been shot. Five minutes later, the police were notified. They responded, and the man said he had accidentally been shot by someone in the left ankle with a .380 caliber gun. He also told them he had the bleeding under control. He said some people were playing with and looking at the gun and it just went off. Officers determined it was an accident and the man was transported to a hospital.

Jan. 3, 8:22 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was digging a hole behind some dumpsters. The caller just wanted him to stop digging the hole.

Jan. 4, 6:18 p.m.

Officers responded to an accident where a driver had hit a trailer that did not have its lights on.

Jan. 4, 9:39 p.m.

An officer was flagged down by someone who said a homeless man was refusing to come out of a restroom.