52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Police Blotter, Jan. 9

By Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

Dec. 31, 12:36 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had been hanging around in the neighborhood all day. He had also been seen on people’s balconies. They responded and found out the man lived in the area.

Dec. 31, 4:14 a.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a man who was walking two children’s bikes. The caller also said it looked like the man was trying to hide. Officers responded but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Dec. 31, 7:44 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone stole $683.10 of gasoline. The caller said the vehicle was a white truck with a big tank in the back and it was headed toward Railroad Pass Casino.

Jan. 1, 12:41 a.m.

Officers responded to a notification from an alarm company that someone’s smoke detector had gone off. They responded and determined it had gone off because of “cooking smoke.” The alarm was reset.

Jan. 1, 7:23 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her boyfriend had been dragged underneath a car. She said he would not tell her if he was hurt. Officers responded and found the man had minor abrasions to his right side and arm. They determined it was a road rage incident. An ambulance was also dispatched, but the man declined medical help.

Jan. 1, 9:12 p.m.

A woman came into the police station to report her daughter as a runaway. Officers spoke with the daughter, who said she was not a runaway. She said she was at a friend’s house and it was not past her curfew because her mom told her to be home by midnight.

Jan. 2, 10:45 a.m.

A man called and said he had found a pile of women’s clothing that he felt was suspicious.

Jan. 2, 4:54 p.m.

A woman called the police and said someone was yelling obscenities at her. Officers responded, and she told them she was concerned about neighbors cooking in their house and that they belched loudly and yelled. The woman said she had taken pictures of the incident, which she said violated the homeowners association’s rules. Officers determined there was no threat or disturbance and advised both parties about other options.

Jan. 2, 11:49 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a female juvenile at a gas station. She was barefoot and wearing a flannel shirt and black pants. They talked to her father, who came to pick her up.

Jan. 3, 10:22 a.m.

A woman called the police and said someone was living in the laundry room and she wanted the person trespassed.

Jan. 3, 6:02 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to a scene where a man had accidentally been shot. Five minutes later, the police were notified. They responded, and the man said he had accidentally been shot by someone in the left ankle with a .380 caliber gun. He also told them he had the bleeding under control. He said some people were playing with and looking at the gun and it just went off. Officers determined it was an accident and the man was transported to a hospital.

Jan. 3, 8:22 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was digging a hole behind some dumpsters. The caller just wanted him to stop digging the hole.

Jan. 4, 6:18 p.m.

Officers responded to an accident where a driver had hit a trailer that did not have its lights on.

Jan. 4, 9:39 p.m.

An officer was flagged down by someone who said a homeless man was refusing to come out of a restroom.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The attorney general’s office is investigating an open meeting law complaint filed against Ci ...
Complaint filed: Former councilwoman alleges open meeting law violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The attorney general’s office is investigating an open meeting law complaint filed recently against the City Council by a former member in regards to actions taken at the Oct. 22 meeting.

The 2019 State of the City event was a time for residents and city staff including, from left, ...
Mayor to discuss changes at State of City
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will present his first State of the City address next week, continuing the annual tradition of sharing past accomplishments with city residents and telling them what to expect in the coming months.

Boulder City In its preliminary report, Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. said the city's ele ...
Study: Utility reserves seem adequate
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s utility rate study has started and shows there are enough projected financial reserves for its capital improvement projects, but that could change depending on the city’s needs.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rep. Susie Lee spoke about the city and her connect ...
Cityhood Celebration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Left, Rep. Susie Lee spoke about the city and her connection to the community during the 60th anniversary celebration of Boulder City’s incorporation Saturday, Jan. 4, in the recreation center. She also spoke about efforts to help get doors accessible to the handicapped at the local post office and encouraged people to contact her office about any concerns or issues they may have.

The city is now accepting nominations for its Historic Preservation Award. Last year's recipien ...
Nominees sought for preservation award
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and City Council are seeking nominations for the 2020 Historic Preservation Award.

(Boulder City Review) Boulder City recently debuted an interactive tool that allows citizens to ...
City launches interactive online finance tool
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A new online tool that allows citizens to view the city’s revenue and expenses debuted earlier this month.

News Briefs, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Crosswalk criminal case concludes

Tina Ransom
Tall tales don’t surprise officers
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Perhaps you were wondering why, when you tell an officer something perfectly logical (like “I’ve only had two drinks”), they look at you sideways. It seems astounding to me that people will go out of their way to find an officer or come in the station just to tell a tall tale. Somewhere far, far away, a rumor began, something like, the first to speak is considered the winner.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman has lived in a former mine in the hillside ...
Man living in mine told to leave
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A man who has been living in an abandoned mine shaft for seven years in an undeveloped area of Boulder City was recently given a 30-day notice to leave.

Outgoing Boulder City Planning Commissioners Fritz McDonald and Cokie Booth said they will miss ...
Service remains priority for McDonald, Booth
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s two outgoing planning commissioners intend to stay busy with the community despite no longer being a part of the local leadership.