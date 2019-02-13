Police Blotter, Feb. 14

Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she saw her two missing emerald rings on a pawn store’s social media post. She had noticed the post 30 minutes prior to calling. She said the rings had been missing since September and the shop would not speak to her without a report number from the police department.

Feb. 5, 4:27 p.m.

Officers received a report of a motorcycle that was tipped over and in the bushes between mile markers 38 and 41. The caller did not see anyone around it.

Feb. 5, 9:58 p.m.

Officers were requested to come to a basketball game. The referee was trying to kick a player out of the game but the player would not leave. There was nothing physical at the time, but the caller was concerned things might escalate.

Feb. 6, 8:58 a.m.

Someone called the police and asked to speak to an officer about trash and feces being thrown over their wall.

Feb. 7, 11:30 a.m.

A man called the police and said someone had come over to evaluate a television. He said he realized the person stole $8,000 worth of silver dollars from his collection.

Feb. 7, 12:06 p.m.

Officers received a report that a male was riding a skateboard in and out of traffic. The caller did not think he was safe.

Feb. 7, 6:38 p.m.

A woman called the police and said two cats were trying to get into her garage. She wanted officers to take them to the animal shelter.

Feb. 8, 12:14 p.m.

Officers received a report for a backup unit. There was a distressed woman who was hysterical, in tears and holding a pizza box.

Feb. 9, 12:15 a.m.

A woman who was handcuffed to a chair and her friends came to the police station. The chair was attached to her and she needed help getting out of the handcuffs.

Feb. 9, 3:51 a.m.

An officer heard a toilet flush on its own. After investigation, another officer found no one in the restroom and secured it.

Feb. 9, 2:18 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a white pickup truck was headed into town from Henderson. The caller said it looked like a woman who had been kidnapped was in the vehicle and trying to get away. Officers and Nevada Highway Patrol responded. They discovered the woman had not been kidnapped. She and the driver were married and she just opened the truck door while they were driving.

Feb. 9, 6:50 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene of a vacant apartment that was open and smelled like someone was inside cooking. They said it did not look like squatters were there. Rather the cleaning crew had left the self-cleaning oven on, which triggered the smoke alarm.

Feb. 11, 11:58 a.m.

Officers received a report of some graffiti on a wall that was encouraging people to smoke marijuana. The caller the said the artist signed his work.