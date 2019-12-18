Police Blotter, Dec. 19

Dec. 10, 10:17 p.m.

A woman contacted the police and said three children were outside her office cursing at her. Officers responded and attempted to locate them.

Dec. 11, 7:16 a.m.

Someone called and said a gun safe had been dropped off at the dump. The bottom of it had been “torched out” and the combination was broken. The owner wanted a police officer to come look at it. An officer responded and checked with the Henderson Police Department to see if a gun safe had been reported missing. It had not, and none in the last year had been reported missing to the Boulder City Police Department.

Dec. 11, 7:09 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 17-year-old boy who had robbed someone at gunpoint. The caller said the boy had come over to buy a necklace that had been listed for sale online. When he arrived he put a gun in the mouth of the owner and stole the necklace as well as a vape and a wallet with credit cards and $40. Officers found the suspect about 30 minutes later; he was identified and taken into custody.

Dec. 12, 9:59 a.m.

A woman came into the police station and said she wanted to speak to an officer about how she could get her child to school. An officer advised her to head to the school and ask the police officer there.

Dec. 12, 4:53 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her 17-year-old daughter was throwing things and breaking items. She also said there were four other children in the house between the ages of 3 and 15. No weapons were in the house, but she said drugs were possibly involved. Almost half an hour later, the officer said no crime had been committed and the mother and daughter had apologized to each other.

Dec. 13, 4:08 p.m.

Someone and said there was a man outside of a business. He was not wearing shoes and was trying to break a glass door there. An employee had requested the man leave, but he said he owned the place. The employee said he did not.

Dec. 14, 1:21 a.m.

Someone called the police and said an older man had danced through the place. The caller expressed concern that the man may have dementia. Officers responded and determined the man was fine.

Dec. 14, 11:16 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone was slowly driving a Vespa the wrong way on a street. They responded but could not locate anyone matching that description.

Dec. 14, 10:58 p.m.

A man called the police and said he was just in a fight at a motel. He would not cooperate and sounded highly intoxicated. Officers responded and determined the intoxicated man had grabbed two off-duty police officers by the neck. They said they didn’t want anything to do with it so they left. They did not want to press charges, and someone called an Uber for the suspect.

Dec. 15, 7:54 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone who was shining a light into oncoming traffic. The caller said the person appeared to be a woman.

Dec. 16, 3:10 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a juvenile was vandalizing a building by breaking windows and throwing paint into it.

Dec. 16, 10:54 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone’s upstairs’ neighbor making loud noises that sounded like moving furniture. Officers spoke with the resident who said the noise was from a small child who they don’t normally have and that they would all go to bed now.