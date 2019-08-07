Police Blotter, Aug. 8

July 30, 6:33 a.m.

Officers received a report of a female juvenile being transported to her home after a family friend, who was watching her, had gone to the hospital. They talked to the girl’s mother and told her where the babysitter was transported. They also assisted the fire department with the babysitter, who had been running around naked outside. She was elderly and appeared disoriented and wasn’t making sense.

July 30, 8:36 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she believed someone sneaked into her house and poisoned her coffee.

July 30, 3:23 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of methamphetamine and pink pills being found by someone. The caller said a woman had jumped a wall into a backyard. Officers investigated, and a man said his wife and been there and the drugs and some paraphernalia had been on her. He said she tried to leave in the vehicle, but it wouldn’t start, so she went back into the house. She then went outside and jumped the wall that was diagonal to their backyard. Officers were unable to locate her. They took possession of the drugs and destroyed them.

July 31, 12:38 a.m.

Someone called the police and said some bighorn sheep were crying. The caller was concerned they were possibly being attacked by coyotes. A message had also been left with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

July 31, 8:22 a.m.

The fire department received a call about a fire on Woodcrest Court. They responded and determined the fire was on Greenbriar Place. A tree was on fire and people were worried it would spread to other homes. Less than 20 minutes later, the fire was out and the residents could go back inside.

Aug. 1, 12:05 a.m.

Officers received a report of man at a bus stop who was drunk, passed out and surrounded by beer cans. Less than 20 minutes later, he was on his feet and walking home.

Aug. 1, 6:39 p.m.

Someone called 911 and said it looked like a person was pinned under a truck. Officers responded and determined the person was changing a tire.

Aug. 2, 6:08 a.m.

A man called the police and said he heard a noise on his roof and outside his window. He went outside but said he did not see anything.

Aug. 2, 2:39 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman going to the bathroom in the park. By the time they arrived seven minutes later, no one was there.

Aug. 3, 6:45 p.m.

Officers received a report of a car with no license plates that was driving more than 100 mph. There were four people in the car and one of them had flipped off the caller. The caller also said it looked they were smoking marijuana. Officers put out an alert for the vehicle.

Aug. 4, 10 a.m.

A woman called the police and said someone had posted threatening messages to her on social media. Officers investigated and determined it was not a legal threat per state law.

Aug. 4, 10:22 p.m.

Officers responded to call about a rattlesnake on someone’s front porch. The caller wanted the snake killed and not released nearby. The officer refused to kill it and contained it in a box in the front yard because there was no way to transport it. Animal control was requested to relocate it in the morning.