Police Blotter, Aug. 2

July 24, 1:24 p.m.

Officers received a report of a disruptive female customer in the lobby of a business. She was yelling at employees and customers.

July 25, 2:02 a.m.

Someone called to report seeing a smoldering trailer in an alleyway. The fire department responded three minutes later. The police assisted and determined they could smell smoke but could not see a fire. About 13 minutes later, they saw smoke in a shed behind some apartments. The homeowner was out of town and was notified of the fire. There was minimal damage to the shed.

July 25, 2:38 a.m.

A man called to report that someone was in their backyard drilling or vacuuming for quite a while, and he wanted officers to go and quiet him down.

July 26, 5:09 p.m.

Officers received a report that a wire was burning and sparking at the corner of Utah and New Mexico streets. The caller said there were visible flames and all the neighbors in the area were out of their houses. The police department responded and notified the electrical department, which came and took care of the problem.

July 27, 5:41 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man sitting in front of a business yelling and swearing. A couple of citizens also talked to him, and he told them that the business allows him to be there as well as feeds him. He said the police couldn’t do anything about it until he was trespassed.

July 27, 5:29 p.m.

Police were notified that Child Protective Services had received a report of substance use in a home and that children were being forced to stay outside for long periods of time without food and water. In addition, there was possible physical abuse and concerns of domestic violence. CPS had attempted to go to the home, but the parents would not let them in. Officers investigated, and all the children were removed and placed in CPS custody.

July 27, 7:52 p.m.

A woman called to say she had been at church and then alone at Starbucks all day. When she went to air her feet outside, her purse was stolen.

July 27, 8:24 p.m.

Officers received a report of a large snake outside a front door.

July 28, 1:08 a.m

Officers made a traffic stop and detained a woman. They found brass knuckles in her vehicle and a baggie of methamphetamine coming out of her shirt.

July 28, 4:09 p.m.

A male juvenile called the police department and said his grandmother was “freaking out” because she tore a sticker off of his water bottle and he said she now owed him money. Officers investigated and found that he was just upset because she had ripped off marijuana and naked girl stickers from the water bottle.

July 29, 1:19 p.m.

A woman called and said her black safe that had been stolen was left on her porch. She wanted an officer to look at it for possible evidence. She told officers the only things missing from it were some cash and her dad’s wedding ring.

July 30, 6:05 a.m.

Officers received a report that a water valve blew in the cemetery across from the maintenance shop and was causing flooding. The water division was called and planned to get out there as soon as possible.

July 30, 7:12 a.m.

A man called to report that two homeless people were staying around the gazebo in Bicentennial Park. He said there is a big problem with finding needles and trash where kids play and use the restroom. Officers responded, and the people moved away from City Hall.

July 30, 11:29 p.m.

A woman called 911 because her phone does not dial anything except 911. She said a man would not let her into her home. She also said they both live there and had been arguing about the cleanliness of the home. She left to cool off and did not have keys to get back in.

July 31, 5:10 a.m.

Officers received a report of man in front of a local business who was yelling that he was going to kill people.

July 31, 11:15 a.m.

Officers received a report that a vehicle had been broken into and the owner’s purse, wallet and other items had been taken.