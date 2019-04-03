Police Blotter, April 4

March 26, 3:14 p.m.

Officers received a report of a bloody shirt on a sidewalk in front of a store.

March 27, 1:35 a.m.

An officer responded to a report of people yelling in a parking lot. Upon arrival, it was determined the subjects were just saying goodbye loudly.

March 27, 11 a.m.

A person called the police and said someone had made a fort in a large bush across the street from the police department. Officers responded and found items on a bush at the southwest corner of City Hall. They removed them and requested extra patrol from the graveyard shift.

March 27, 12:03 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was lying in the gutter with a bike on top of him. He was not moving. They responded and found the man was awake. He told them he was taking a break and did not crash.

March 27, 7:55 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had left a small bag containing sunglasses and an aviation headset on top of his car and it may have fallen off on the airport’s property or on Veterans Memorial Drive. He asked to be contacted if the bag was located.

March 28, 9:10 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her husband had not come home from work. He was not answering his phone nor was he with his bowling league. Officers advised her to call the cellphone company and have his phone pinged. She was also given missing-persons paperwork and was told to call back at 4 a.m. if he had not returned.

March 29, 1:50 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of an elderly man who was walking two dogs. The caller said he was hitting and beating one of them. Officers responded and found there was no abuse happening. The people did not agree with the man’s training methods for his dogs.

March 29, 11 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her purse was gone and it had a loaded handgun inside of it. She said she had been at a restaurant, had come home and then 30 minutes later found it was missing. She did have her concealed carry permit.

March 30, 6:19 p.m.

A woman called the police and said some people at a nearby house were working on the speakers in their car and the bass was shaking the windows at her house.

March 31, 1:32 a.m.

Officers received a report of a subject who was wearing a tan hat and driving a small scooter up and down streets. The caller said the subject was acting suspicious and going close to cars.

March 31, 12:24 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to the dry lake bed after a report of an accidental discharge from a gun. Officers also responded and found a woman had been accidentally shot in her upper leg.

March 31, 2:35 p.m.

The fire and police departments received a report from someone whose foot was stuck in the fence at a football field. The caller had been trying to squeeze through the fence.

March 31, 8:58 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone in custody who was being combative. The suspect bit a female officer on the forearm but did not break the skin. Medical personnel also responded.

April 1, 12:38 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a man kept telling her to get closer as he asked her for directions. Then he offered her candy. She did not want to speak to an officer; she just wanted the information noted.

April 1, 4:39 p.m.

Officers responded to the report of a man on a bike who was under the influence. They gave him a courtesy ride home.

April 1, 5:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was urinating on a tree at a bus stop.

April 1, 9:54 p.m.

Officers received a report of possible human remains found at a wash. The remains were a jaw bone and a femur. There was also a Nevada driver’s license with them. The National Park Service notified the coroner and said the owner of the driver’s license had been reported missing. They were waiting on the coroner’s office to confirm the identity of the remains.