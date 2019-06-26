85°F
Planners recommend StoryBook’s final map

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

Phase two of StoryBook Homes’ subdivision Boulder Hills Estates is a step closer to starting as the Planning Commission recently approved recommending the project’s final map to City Council.

Community Development Director Michael Mays said the item passed unanimously at the commission’s June 19 meeting.

Boulder Hills Estates is a 127-home subdivision near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Bristlecone Drive. StoryBook Homes is doing the project in three phases and recently announced its intention to move forward with the second part and purchase an 11-acre parcel of land for $3.3 million.

This phase will include 45 lots, and its final map is in accordance with the previously approved tentative map.

City Council approved StoryBook’s three-phase, $9.1 million purchase of the 30.63-acre parcel for Boulder Hill Estates in 2017.

According to Mays, purchase of land for phase two does not need to be approved by council but its final map does before any construction can start.

Janet Love, president of StoryBook Homes, said the map is scheduled to come before council at its July 9 meeting.

Mays said the contractor would also need to obtain all the necessary permits and allotments before starting construction.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

