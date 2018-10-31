Plan for emergencies, be aware of surroundings

This week I will address the question “What can I do to lessen the impact of an emergency?”— especially for those who live in multiple-residence buildings such as apartments.

This week I will address the question “What can I do to lessen the impact of an emergency?”— especially for those who live in multiple-residence buildings such as apartments.

First, know the nearest emergency exits and exit emergency plans for your apartment and building. Know the location of first-aid kits and fire alarms in your building. Be sure of the correctness of emergency-related information you share with others. Have emergency phone numbers and an emergency plan nearby; it is a good idea to assemble an emergency-preparedness kit.

Report suspicious persons, activity, crimes, incidents, etc., to the proper authorities, if applicable. Always be aware of your surroundings.

Be aware of official announcements regarding alerts and information. It is valuable to be trained in first aid and CPR.

If your purse or backpack is snatched, realize there is nothing in it that can’t be replaced. It is not worth getting hurt over. Avoid walking alone as much as possible. Having other people nearby is a great defense. Be alert when you’re alone. Be aware of who is around you. Walk confidently, directly and at a steady pace. Attackers look for someone that appears vulnerable.

Walk near the curb; avoid shrubbery or other places of concealment. Avoid isolated or poorly lit places and unpopulated areas, alleys, vacant lots or buildings. If you feel you’re being followed, go to a well-lit store and call police. Never hitchhike or accept rides with strangers. Know the location of emergency telephones on commonly traveled routes.

Avoid jogging, walking or riding bicycles at night and consider carrying a panic alarm or whistle. Don’t wear stereo headphones when walking alone. Vary your walking or jogging route and schedule. Be careful when people in a car stop and ask for directions. Always reply from a distance; never get too close to the car.

Oct. 18. Suspicious: The caller is out with a woman who is rolling in the dirt moaning and crying at 3:02 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Bristlecone Drive.

Suspicious: The subject at the bus stop is blinding oncoming traffic with a bright light at 9:54 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and San Felipe Drive.

Thought for the day: A family member arrives to assist the distraught woman who just found out disturbing news.

Oct. 19. Wanted: The neighbors report hearing a disturbance and it appears that two of the three involved will be fulfilling their obligations to the court tonight at 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Seventh Street.

See person: The caller states her ex-boyfriend is driving her vehicle intoxicated and without permission at 12:07 a.m. in the 1200 block of Corral Road.

Thought for the day: The moral of the story here is if you have warrants, it might pay to be a little quieter.

Oct. 20. DUI: The intoxicated boyfriend gave them the slip last night but was a little less lucky this morning at 8:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of Corral Road.

Stolen vehicle recovery: The suspicious behavior of the occupants alerts the caller and may have prevented another vehicle theft for their return trip at 3:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The second DUI in a week for this slow learner.

Oct. 21. Stolen auto: The enclosed trailer parked in the driveway was taken during broad daylight at 9:44 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairway Drive.

Theft: The caller reports the theft of jewelry after a houseguest made an abrupt departure at 5:01 p.m. in the 600 block of Paloma Drive.

Thought for the day: The neighbor got a good look at the thieves of the trailer and their vehicle so we hope they are located soon.

Oct. 22. Domestic: The disagreement went a bit too far and now one party is facing some pretty serious charges at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Harbor View Drive.

Disturbance: The subject playing drums in the garage agrees that it might be a little late to practice but thinks the response might be over the top at 11:29 p.m. in the 800 block of Benita Place.

Thought for the day: I don’t even have words for that one.

Oct. 23. Grand theft: The subject in the lobby is here to report the theft of a $3,400 camera from an outdoor festival at 1:47 p.m. in the area of the dry lake bed.

Animal: The handicapped man asks assistance in freeing a rodent that is partially caught in a trap at 8:34 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Thought for the day: There are days (many) when I am ever so grateful I don’t have to assist in some of the strange calls we get.

Oct. 24. Hit and run: The hit and run vehicle did major damage to the electrical transformer at 9:34 a.m. in the 1200 block of Industrial Road.

Parking: The RV campers are set up and ready for bed except for one small thing (no camping) at 8:18 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: All these pesky rules in the city.

Call(s) of the week: The dogs are running the neighborhood with the officers in hot pursuit when they dash into what appears to be their home. The residence is unfurnished with the exception of a tent with someone sound asleep inside. The door is resecured and the canines are reunited with their sleeping custodian who may, or may not, remember the conversation with the officers in the morning at 10:11 p.m. Oct. 24 in the area of Seventh Street and Avenue I.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.