News

PGA gives Boulder Creek chance to shine

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 11, 2019 - 2:24 pm
 

The Professional Golf Association of America has selected Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City as one of the 12 courses in the country to host a regional event this year.

A PGA Jr. League Regional competition will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at the club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

“Last year we hosted the sectional qualifying and with the success of the event, the PGA of America looked at us to host a regional qualifying round,” said Andy Schaper, general manager of Boulder Creek Golf Club. “The organization was looking for something in the Las Vegas Valley. Boulder Creek has a great reputation for handling tournaments of all types. Our staff is incredibly attentive to the needs of golfers, coaches and family members.”

This competition will feature four coed all-star teams of golfers ages 13 and younger. They will compete for a spot in the 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship on Oct. 11-14 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It’s a great opportunity for golfers and their families from around the Southwest to experience what Boulder City has to offer,” said Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for the city. “They cannot only play on a top-notch course, but they can also check out some cultural and historic sites and dine in some of our fantastic restaurants.”

The event is free and open to the public to watch. The course also will remain open for public play during the two days of competition.

“The leadership and staff at Boulder Creek Golf Club continue to be innovative and welcoming in the great events and tournaments they offer,” said Al Noyola, city manager. “Our community is fortunate to have such a great club right here in our backyard.”

According to Schaper, this PGA event is the first of two to be held at Boulder Creek this year.

“Each year we host the PGA tour Monday qualifier for the Shriners (Hospitals for Children Open) tournament. This year they will be here the last week of September,” he said.

Schaper operates Boulder Creek and the municipal golf course in Boulder City. In June, he added a 24-hole disc golf course to Boulder Creek, making it one of two courses of that size in Southern Nevada. He also serves as golf coach at Boulder City High School.

The PGA Jr. League allows boys and girls to play on coed teams and learn about golf together. Each team is coached by professionals from the PGA and Ladies Professional Golf Association.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

