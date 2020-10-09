71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Pence brings campaign to BC

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 8, 2020 - 5:57 pm
 

Boulder City recently had a place in the 2020 national presidential campaign as Vice President Mike Pence stopped by for a visit Thursday.

The rally was held at Boulder City Municipal Airport, and 250 people were able to attend. Due to the pandemic, attendees’ temperatures were checked before they came in and they were asked to wear masks. Once they were inside the event area, however, some people took them off.

Boulder City resident Zach Inman said he came to support the president and hear about what they are going to do in the next four years. He said he was most interested in hearing about the economy.

“We gotta get that going again,” he said.

Henderson resident Will Lehne said he came “to support Pence and (President Donald) Trump.”

“I think he’s an awesome speaker,” he said about the vice president. “I believe everything he says.”

James Ebert, another Henderson resident, said his son is a police officer and he “supports the blue.” He also said he’s supporting the president because “he’s done exactly what he said” he would do when he was elected.

During his speech, Pence highlighted different accomplishments Trump had made in the last three and half years as well as both of their desire to stay in the White House for another four years. He also promised to support law enforcement and not cut funding for it.

“We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever,” he said.

Additionally, Pence took time to encourage everyone and said there will always be more that unites Americans than divides them.

Before Pence arrived, 17-year-old Boulder City local Rory Leavitt sang the national anthem.

“I just consider it an amazing opportunity,” she said. “Whether it’s good or bad, I’ll be able to have it for the rest of my life.”

Calvary Church pastor, the Rev. Jason King, was also part of the presentation. He gave the opening prayer, thanking God for the opportunity to gather and asking for his healing power for the country.

“I was surprised and honored to be asked to give the opening prayer,” he said. “And I quickly said yes because, as a Christian, and as a pastor on top of that, there is no more important role I could fulfill at that event. I’m humbled and thankful for such a unique and special opportunity.”

Local attorney Bruce Woodbury led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave ...
Pence asks for four more years
By Rory Appleton / RJ

Vice President Mike Pence touched on all of President Donald Trump’s familiar re-election points during a campaign rally Thursday in Boulder City, with promises to uphold law and order and further expand the country’s economy garnering significant time.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joan and Frank Pomellitto, left and center, are ser ...
Center dishes up more than lunch
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The sound of laughter is once again echoing through the Senior Center of Boulder City as locals have returned for their weekday lunches.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Alize' Gordon, left, and her sister, Abigail, enjoy s ...
New regulations allow larger social, religious gatherings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Life in Boulder City has taken another step toward returning to normal as larger gatherings are permitted and some local events can be held.

Walt West Boulder City firefighter and paramedic Walt West was recently named one of the 2020 W ...
Firefighter receives award for work with emergency services
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City firefighter has been recognized by the Clark County Medical Society for his work coordinating the city’s emergency medical service program.

Boulder City Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. is recommending the city reduce electricity ra ...
Study proposes electricity rate cut
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents could see a reduction in their electric utility rates if City Council follows a recommendation given in a recently completed study.

Early voting for the upcoming general election begins Saturday, Oct. 17, and continues until Fr ...
Early voting begins Oct. 17
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Nov. 3 general election is just 25 days away, with early voting beginning Oct. 17 and continuing through Oct. 30.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review King Elementary School fourth grader Adam Pierfelice ...
Schools adapt to keep students engaged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A month into the school year principals and teachers are finding new ways to connect with their students and honor their hard work despite not meeting in person.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city has spent almost $40,000 on its defense in a ...
Legal defense could total nearly $100,000
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has spent almost $40,000 on its defense in a District Court case and could spend more than double that amount when all is said and done, according to court documents.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review received five awards in the Nevada Press Foundati ...
BCR receives press association honors
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review received five awards in the Nevada Press Foundation’s 2020 Awards of Excellence, which were announced online Sept. 24.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The house at 1342 Denver St. is the 2020 Historic Pre ...
Historic Preservation Day goes virtual
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s monthlong celebration of historic preservation starts today and will feature virtual tours of several local properties.