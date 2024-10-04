75°F
PD units respond to bar fight

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
October 3, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

Multiple BCPD units recently responded to what has been described as a bar fight inside of Fox’s BBQ on Nevada Way that included a subject reportedly trying to take away an officer’s taser.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 22. (Note that the incident was reported in very basic form as part of the Police Blotter in the Sept. 26 issue of the Review. The information in the dispatch report was very limited, only saying that a fight had occurred with no location and no details provided. In order to get further information, the Review had to make an official request for records. A PDF version of the entire incident report was received via email on Saturday, Sept. 28.)

Per the report, police were called at 5:33 p.m. for what was described as an active bar fight involving multiple people. Also per the report all active police units from both the day and the night shifts responded to the location.

The first officer on the scene reported that he had been driving past Fox’s when the call came in and arrived on the scene “almost immediately” after the call came in.

The officer reports that, upon entrance, he observed a group of about 10 people very agitated and yelling. He did not report seeing any punches thrown.

While trying to separate the involved people, one began to aggressively move toward another patron and the officer pulled his taser and pointed it at the aggressive individual. At this point, the report says that another man, who had been previously instructed by police to exit the bar, re-entered the bar and tried to grab the officer’s taser.

According to the report, “A brief scuffle ensued as we wrestled over the taser toward the outer doorway from the bar. As we entered the doorway, I heard someone proclaim not to tase (suspect) because he had a pacemaker. Due to (suspect) having a pacemaker, coupled with the fact that I was clearly identified as a police officer, and the fact that I was wrestling (suspect) over a weapon where multiple people were nearby, I punched (suspect) in the chin with my right fist. At that point, (suspect) released his grip on my taser and was placed in wrist restraints.”

According to police, the entire incident was captured on their body-worn cameras and the video was downloaded for evidentiary purposes.

The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct as well as making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer and booked into Henderson City Jail.

