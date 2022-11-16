53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

PD officers honored for traffic safety efforts

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
(Image courtesy of Boulder City Police Department) Boulder City Police Officer Ryan Espiritu sh ...
(Image courtesy of Boulder City Police Department) Boulder City Police Officer Ryan Espiritu showing off his awards with Carrie Krupp, grants and projects analyst of the statewide Joining Forces program, at the Joining Forces Recognition and Training Conference at the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno on Oct. 20.
(mage courtesy of Boulder City Police Department) Boulder City Police officer Ian Ham was honor ...
(mage courtesy of Boulder City Police Department) Boulder City Police officer Ian Ham was honored the Joining Forces Recognition and Training Conference at the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno on Oct. 20.

Boulder City Police officers Ryan Espiritu and Ian Ham were recognized for their hard work and outstanding commitment to traffic safety with eight nominations and one award at the Joining Forces Nevada Traffic Safety Summit at the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno on Oct. 20.

Espiritu was nominated for four awards and won the award for Outstanding Performance in Encouraging Motorists to Buckle Up.

“It’s an honor to be recognized, but I don’t do this job for awards,” he said.

Espiritu was a field artillery officer in the Hawaii Army National Guard for six years and a police officer with the Honolulu Police Department for eight years before joining the Boulder City Police Department in 2020.

Ham has been with the Boulder City Police Department since 2001 and received four nominations for his police work.

“I feel honored to be nominated,” Ham said. “The public may not see what we do as important, but we are potentially saving lives.”

As far as safe driving tips for the holidays, the two officers said slowing down and avoiding impaired driving are their top recommendations.

“If you are in no condition to drive, whether it’s being impaired or tired, stay where you’re at,” Espiritu said. “We all get tired and sometimes, in my experience, tired driving is worse than impaired driving.”

“Slow down,” Ham said. “Speed leads to a lot of fatal accidents.”

Ham said he plan to retire from the Boulder City Police Department after July 4 so he can apply to the Texas State Highway Patrol to join his 24-year-old son, Brian Ham, as a Texas State Trooper.

The Joining Forces program is a grant-funded campaign run by the Nevada State Police Office of Traffic Safety that aims to reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths through multijurisdictional high-visibility education and enforcement.

The annual summit is hosted by the Nevada Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review) Results of the City Council election from the Clark County Elections Depa ...
Unofficial results: Booth to join council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Cokie Booth has unofficially won the race for a seat on City Council.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City residents viewed educational diagrams about the ...
Bureau unveils plans to replace lawn
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents were able to get a look at Bureau of Reclamation’s plans to replace the lawn above Wilbur Square Park with desert landscaping during an open house at its administration building Nov. 10.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Joshua Buckingham enters the courtroom for his sentenc ...
Man gets up to six years for fatal crash
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Boulder City Review

A man who admitted driving more than 130 mph prior to a 2019 crash that killed 58-year-old Randy Reiner listened to emotional statements from Reiner family members before a judge sentenced him to up to six years in state prison Tuesday, Nov. 15.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Whit Chatman, who served in the Army and worked for ...
In Honor of Service
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Construction crews continue to work on the new Holi ...
Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) As she waits for results of the Boulder City Counci ...
Booth holds lead in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City is poised to see three new faces on the City Council later this month as Cokie Booth was leading the hotly contested race for the open seat as of mid-day Friday, according to the latest results released by the Clark County Elections Department at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) City Council approved three-year extensions on hangar leases a ...
Council to explore hangar lease options
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted 4-1 to ask staff to prepare new three-year leases, with a two-year renewal option, for hangars at the municipal airport after their current terms expire in 2023.

(Image courtesy of Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering from LGA Architecture shows wha ...
Design for new train museum unveiled
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are getting a preview of what the expanded Nevada State Railroad Museum will look like after the state Division of Museums and History unveiled its three-phase plan for a new visitor center, linear park and railroad exhibit display area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Decreasing water levels at Lake Mead can be seen well fro ...
Feds eye change to water rules
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

With the negotiations between states at an impasse over how to address the dwindling Colorado River, the Interior Department announced Friday, Oct. 28, that it is taking its first step toward potentially revising the current guidelines for the river’s two major dams.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City received a certificate of achievement for excellence ...
Audit shows city’s finances in good shape
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Audit Review Committee voted 3-1 to recommend that City Council accept this fiscal year’s audit review report, which found the city’s financial operations were in good order, with no discrepancies, during its meeting Oct. 27. Additionally, members voted to extend HintonBurdick CPAs &Advisor’s auditing contract with the city for one year.