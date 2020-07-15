87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Parkway renovation celebrated

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 15, 2020 - 4:34 pm
 

The completion of a multimillion dollar renovation project along Boulder City Parkway was celebrated by the city Monday, July 13.

The $18.2 million complete street project made the highway and sidewalks from Buchanan Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Drive safer and more aesthetically pleasing. Upgrades were also done to the asphalt, sewer main and water systems, including installing new fire hydrants and an irrigation system.

“Boulder City is a small town, but with an estimated 9 million visitors to Lake Mead a year, we are definitely a busy attraction,” said Public Works Director Keegan Littrell. “Making our main road into town more pleasing to the eye should encourage visitors to make a stop by one of our amazing businesses to shop, eat and enjoy our great city.”

The project was a partnership between Boulder City, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Nevada Department of Transportation. Boulder City was responsible for $626,380 of the project’s cost, which covered the removal and replacement of an aged section of the sewer main, replacing water services and installing amenities like bike racks, benches and trash cans. RTC and NDOT paid for the rest of the project.

“We would not have been able to do this project without the support of RTC and NDOT,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “We greatly appreciate their investment in this truly regional artery as this project will make the entry of our community inviting and welcoming to people from around the world.”

Littrell also thanked local businesses for their support during the past year.

“They were great to work with,” he said. “We appreciate their patience and their cooperation.”

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan spoke during the ceremony. She said all the businesses love the community and want to honor the city’s history, provide great opportunities for visitors and have great customer service.

Additionally, she said she wants the visitors to know the businesses will help all of them have a great time while they are in town.

The construction was handled by William Charles Construction, formerly Meadow Valley Contractors, part of American Civil Constructors.

The company’s business development manager, Jed Wheeler, said the project was completed on schedule, on budget and successful because of the team effort.

“The team has just been very good,” he said.

The project started Aug. 19 and was scheduled to be completed in July. Originally it was estimated to cost $17.5 million, but the total was adjusted to $18.2 million.

“As construction progressed, we found items that needed to be replaced, mostly related to water infrastructure,” said City Engineer Jim Keane. “We had to add a guardrail per NDOT requirements. … There was some unanticipated concrete work as well. Those items account for the majority of the cost differential. These additional expenses make for a better, safer outcome.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City Council approved a new rental agreement Tuesday for its 28 hangars at the Boulder City Mun ...
New hangar leases approved during marathon meeting
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City leadership approved a new agreement and rent amount for 28 airport hangars despite a last-minute effort by Councilwoman Tracy Folda to extend the previous leases.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Anna Krone of Boulder City gets instructions from J ...
COVID-19 testing extended through August
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A steady stream of cars passed through the parking lot of the Boulder City Fire Department on Tuesday, July 14, morning as locals were tested for COVID-19.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Water from Lake Powell, as seen from the Glen Canyo ...
Utah pipeline likely wont affect Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A proposed pipeline in Utah could divert approximately 86,000 acre feet of water annually from Lake Mead, but it will most likely not harm the overall water level in the reservoir.

Grace Community Church has canceled this year's Country Store because of concerns about COVID-1 ...
Country Store canceled
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Country Store, a 72-year tradition for Grace Community Church, is taking this year off.

Census efforts continue
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its ongoing efforts to ensure that all Americans are counted in the 2020 Census.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review is seeking photos from locals that showcase the c ...
Photos of community sought
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City is a unique place to live. There is so much to love about our community and the Boulder City Review is looking to tell that story through photographs.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city has taken ownership of 28 hangars at the Bou ...
City gains ownership of hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is taking ownership of 28 airport hangars after a District Court judge denied a motion and canceled a restraining order prohibiting it from doing so.