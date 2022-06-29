90°F
Parade highlights Damboree celebration

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
June 29, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will start the annual Damboree parade on Monday flying over the downtown area.

The 74th annual Damboree Parade which runs right through the heart of Boulder City will, as always, be on Independence Day, July 4th. The parade starts at 9 a.m. with other activities such as a pancake breakfast and coin toss sprinkled in throughout the day. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. over Veterans’ Memorial Park. Full Blown Fourth is theme of this year’s celebration.

America’s 246th birthday party begins Monday with an early morning pancake breakfast at Bicentennial Park. The Boulder City Rotary Club will host this meal at 1100 Colorado St. The breakfast is free, but the Rotary Club will be accepting donations, which are used to help fund its support of community activities throughout the year.

At 11 a.m., the Boulder City pool will see a coin toss where kids will dive to the depths of the pool to collect coins. The event is free for ages 18 and younger but parents must fill out a liability waiver. Children ages 8 or younger must have a guardian over the age of 14 with them.

The main event in the parade will kick off in style with the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group sailing over Nevada Way in three separate passes.

The route starts on Colorado Street and continues onto Nevada Way, takes a left turn onto Fifth Street, then to Broadbent Park.

This year’s grand marshals will be members of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation and Fire departments.

“It is great to see these departments recognized after all of their hard work through the pandemic. Last year, Judge Victor Miller and his court staff had the honor. It speaks volumes to the commitment of city staff to be recognized in this manner,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder.

Fifth Street from Avenue A to Avenue B, and to the end of Sixth Street will be a water zone, essentially a war zone but with squirt guns. However, no water balloons are permitted. This is the only location on the route in which water play is allowed.

The post-parade party begins at Veterans’ Memorial Park with food, music and games, all available from 4-10 p.m. Parking at the park is $20, which is used to help pay for the firework show.

Also, as a friendly reminder, the Eldorado Valley dry lake bed recreation area will be closed from Sunday through Tuesday, July 3-5, to prevent large crowds, pollution and illegal fireworks.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

