OIS investigation continues

It’s been just more than two months since a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer and his wife shot a man, who they felt posed a direct threat to them and another woman.

Review file photo by Ron Eland Police officers gathered for a debriefing Jan. 24 following an incident in which a Metro officer and his wife shot a man they felt was a threat to themselves and another woman.

The shooting took place on Jan. 24 on the 700 block of Sixth Street.

That investigation continues.

“The off-duty officer and his wife were inside their residence when they heard a commotion coming from the backyard of a neighbor’s residence,” LVMPD Capt. Kurt McKenzie said during a press briefing four hours following the incident. “The off-duty officer went outside and observed a male mounted on top of a female, punching and strangling her at the same time.”

He went on to state, “The off-duty officer gave numerous commands to the male to stop and not come any closer ‘or we will shoot,’” McKenzie said in regard to what the officer said. “At which time, the male continued to advance on them, causing the off-duty officer and his wife to shoot the subject, striking him. He was later pronounced deceased in the front yard.”

The officer involved was identified as 48-year-old Cesar Ibarra, who has been with Metro since 2005 and is currently assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Airport Bureau. He is a resident of Boulder City.

The man shot and killed was later identified as 45-year-old Jeremiah Boshard.

Like any officer-involved shooting, an investigation is conducted to see if they shooting was justified.

In an inquiry to the LVMPD, the Review was directed to their webpage that gives updates on officer-involved shooting. On it, it lists:

• DA Decision Letter - Pending

• DA Legal Analysis - Pending

• FIT Report: Pending the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations

• OIO Review: Pending the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations

The Force Investigation Team (FIT) report contains all the evidence found by the investigating FIT detectives. These reports will be made available in their entirety with the exception of any information that is deemed confidential in nature.

The website goes on to state, the Office of Internal Oversight (OIO) Review will be available to the community and will consist of an internal review that covers key conclusions and outcomes of each use of deadly force incident through the Critical Incident Review Process. The review may also include any changes or additions that were made to policy, procedure, tactics or training if it was necessary to do so as a result of each use of deadly force.

A brief email from the Clark County District Attorney’s office stated, “We are awaiting the report from the investigating agency. Once we get it, we try to get our report out in 90 days.”