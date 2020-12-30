36°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Officer’s calm demeanor deceptive

By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights
December 30, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

This series of day-in-the-life stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

New Year’s Eve in Boulder City, finally the ending to what can only be called “the year of COVID.” There will be no mass celebrations this year, the Strip in Las Vegas will be dark for the first time in many years. But rest assured, our Boulder City Police Department officers will still be out ensuring everyone’s safety, seeing that restricted celebratory send-offs to 2020 go smoothly throughout the city and that all residents are keeping in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request for all Nevadans to stay at home.

Our police department officers have answered countless calls for help and service throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, working countless hours serving all of us in the community. It hasn’t been easy, pleasant or without COVID-19 touching many of our lives and households, including those of our officers.

Regardless of that fact, the men and women who protect and serve our city have remained loyal peacekeepers and have demonstrated this above and beyond the lights and call of duty, showing professionalism and compassion in every part of their sometimes difficult and unbearable job duties.

They’ve handled a multitude of attempt suicide calls during the past nine months, without any significant change since the onset of the pandemic. Recently, officers working the graveyard shift were dispatched out on one of these attempted suicide calls and had it not been for the officers who responded to this call for help, the outcome may have been a very sad one for a local family. Here’s a glimpse inside this very real near-tragic event.

Dispatch receives a “911” call from a female caller who is stating, “that they’re at their sister’s residence, a mother with children currently in the home, who is in the kitchen holding a knife, threatening to end her own life. The mom in crisis has become overwhelmingly despondent over a recent breakup with her spouse and the announcement of the spouse’s intent to start the divorce process.” The caller is begging dispatch to send officers to help and send them fast.

While the call taker is collecting information, simultaneously their partner is dispatching units to the residence of the woman in crisis. The call of a suicide attempt hit the radio air within seconds of the call being received by dispatch and patrol units respond to the scene equally as fast. A veteran officer assigned to the Charlie-1 unit arrives first on scene and immediately turns on his protect and save mindset, entering the residence upon the arrival of additional backup units.

The officer of Charlie-1 unit is a unique individual and public servant, as well as a Medal of Valor recipient. You wouldn’t think it at first glance or encounter with this officer, because he always appears to be overly quiet, well-reserved, maybe even gentle and always with a warm smile to greet you. Don’t let that appearance fool you. Be certain he is highly trained, skilled and experienced, yielding great compassion, having the heart of a warrior when needed and a situation warrants. He is definitely the person wearing a badge that you would want to answer your call for help on any given day.

Officers make entry to the residence and within a few short minutes, the officer of Charlie-1 has brought calm to the mom in crisis and has brought a sense of safeness back to her children. He used his training and experience to help this mom realize that help is available to get her through this overwhelming time in her life and that of her children. The officer’s compassion emanated and resonated when de-escalating the situation and the mom became receptive to the offer of help.

Mom allowed Charlie-1 officer Todd Huff and his fellow officers to take charge, bringing about a positive ending to her bad day. Charlie-1 transported this mom to the hospital for medical care and she is all the better thanks to the outstanding crisis intervention actions of Boulder City Police Department.

Thanks again, for a job well done, above and beyond the lights, Boulder City Police Department.

Aly Rashaad is a dispatcher in Southern Nevada. She served as the director of fundraising and marketing for the LASD Road Racing Association for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provided the NASCAR and positive leadership experience to at-risk inner-city youth. She can be reached at Alys.View@ymail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents lined up to cast their votes at City Hall o ...
2020 in Pictures
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City has seen many things happen in the past 365 days.

(Nevada Highway Patrol) This screenshot from a Nevada Highway Patrol body camera video shows Jo ...
Feds deem driver in bicyclists’ deaths ‘imminent hazard’
By David Ferrara and Glenn Puit / RJ

A box truck driver authorities said was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists near Searchlight, killing five, has been deemed “an imminent hazard to public safety” by a federal agency.

Boulder City Carol Lelles, center, was named Boulder City's employee of the year. Acting City M ...
Lelles named city’s employee of year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Carol Lelles, who found thousands of dollars for the city last year and has been instrumental in bringing the capital improvement plan to the public, was recently chosen as Boulder City’s employee of the year by her co-workers.

(Nevada Highway Patrol) This screenshot from a Nevada Highway Patrol body camera video shows Jo ...
Driver in crash extradited; had meth in system
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

Jordan Barson, the truck driver accused of DUI in a crash that killed five bicyclists, was arrested Dec. 16 in Kingman, Arizona, and has been extradited to Clark County, according to court and jail records.

Boulder City Hospital Boulder City Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Andre Pastian administers the ...
COVID vaccines received, administered
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The COVID-19 vaccine has come to Boulder City and the hospital has already started giving out doses.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review BC Dam Tacos, 708 Canyon Road, earned first place in ...
Business Beat: Dam Tacos takes home ‘Best of’ gold
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City is home to Las Vegas’ best food truck, as BC Dam Tacos recently earned gold in the food truck category in the 2020 Best of Las Vegas contest.

Tree recycling program starts Monday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Monday, Dec. 28, until Jan. 11.

Denise Ashurst Pride in Purity volunteer Adisyn Neilson places a wreath at the final resting pl ...
Wreaths placed to honor veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Even though this year’s local ceremony was canceled, people were still able to honor veterans by placing wreaths on graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.