96°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

No settlement reached: Time for ex-employees to accept offers passes with no response

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 14, 2021 - 3:19 pm
 
Former City Attorney Steve Morris
Former City Attorney Steve Morris
Former City Manager Al Noyola
Former City Manager Al Noyola

A settlement has not been reached in the court case involving Boulder City and two former employees.

In June, City Council approved monetary offers for former City Attorney Steve Morris and former City Manager Al Noyola in their case accusing the city, Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwoman Tracy Folda of violating the open meeting law and breaching a covenant of good faith and fair dealing when they were fired in October.

The offer for Morris was $270,000, inclusive of attorney fees, costs, expenses and interest. Noyola’s offer was for $290,000. Once sent to their attorneys, Morris and Noyola had 14 days to accept them.

“Mr. Noyola and Mr. Morris did not respond to the offers of judgment and the time to accept them has expired,” said City Attorney Brittany Walker. “Accordingly, no settlement has been reached.”

“Mr. Noyola is always open to reasonable discussions to reach a mutually agreeable settlement,” said Jeffrey F. Barr, his attorney.

Morris and Noyola were fired Oct. 13 “for cause” in a 4-1 vote by City Council.

Their contracts stipulate if they left for any reason other than “voluntarily” resigning, violating a material term of the contract or being convicted of a gross misdemeanor or felony, each would receive a severance package of nine months of salary paid in a lump sum that also includes 100 percent of the city’s contributions to the Public Employees Retirement System, group insurance benefit, cellular phone and auto allowance, and full amount of any accrued paid time off.

Noyola’s payout would total $234,613.97, and Morris’ payout would be $259,458.15. They have not been paid any of that money.

In addition to settlements or severance packages that may be paid, the city has already spent $297,763.14 on legal fees to Las Vegas law firm Bailey Kennedy, which was hired Aug. 12 to help represent it in this case, according to Walker.

Walker said that in late 2020, the city also retained the law firm of Litchfield Cavo through Pool Pact to serve as co-counsel. That representation is part of the city’s Pool Pact insurance policy.

Morris and Noyola’s complaint was filed in Nevada’s Eighth District Court. Recently, Judge Jessica K. Peterson stayed all of its claims until the Nevada Supreme Court decides on the appeals.

On May 8, she awarded the city, McManus and Folda $81,888.42 in attorney fees and costs. There is a hearing scheduled for July 27 to reconsider the amount of fees awarded to the city; it was requested by the city.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Railroad Pass breaks ground for 127-room tower
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Railroad Pass Casino broke ground July 8 for a new 127-room hotel tower, which will be branded as a Holiday Inn Express.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review New councilmembers Matt Fox and Sherri Jorgensen sign ...
Fox, Jorgensen sworn into council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has two new council members and a new mayor pro tem after its regular meeting earlier this week.

Boulder City Boulder City's wastewater treatment plant could be getting $1 million in federal f ...
Congress to consider bill that would award city $1 million
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City could be getting some help with renovating its wastewater treatment facility if Congress approves a bill that includes $1 million in funding for the project.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Council chambers inside City Hall will undergo reno ...
Renovations to make City Hall more accessible
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Council chambers in City Hall are going to be renovated to make the area more accessible for people with disabilities.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Election results finalized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It’s official. During a special meeting Monday, June 28, morning, City Council members certified the results of the June 15 election that saw Mathew Fox selected for a seat on the governing board and two ballot questions to fund a new pool passed.

Fireworks that light up the sky should be lit by professionals. Those who prefer a home show sh ...
Be safe when using fireworks
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Many people like to celebrate Independence Day with a bang and as residents’ thoughts start turning to fireworks, local fire officials are issuing a word of caution about their use.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department presented awards to, f ...
First responders recognized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Outstanding service to the community by Boulder City’s firefighters, police officers and volunteers was recognized Friday, June 25, during the first joint awards ceremony held by the fire and police departments.