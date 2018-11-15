News Briefs, Nov. 15

Rabbit killer to serve time

A former Boulder City resident will serve two years in jail after not staying out of trouble and violating the terms of his house arrest and release.

At a status check hearing for Devon Yslas in Boulder City Municipal Court on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Judge Victor Miller imposed the extra time because Yslas was facing four more charges in Henderson Justice Court in addition to not being open and honest with a psychotherapist and house arrest office.

Yslas was arrested Sept. 7, 2017, after evidence connecting him to the mutilation of cottontail rabbits was found. He had been sentenced to six-months of suspended jail time each for two charges of animal cruelty as well as one count of wanton waste of game (amended from hunting out of season), one count of unlawful manner of hunting with aid of artificial light, and one count of hunting without a license or permit.

He was serving one of his six-month sentences in jail after threatening a prosecutor and possessing items prohibited by the justice court.

In Henderson, Yslas is being charged with possessing wildlife after the end of open season; wanton waste of game; unlawful wildlife act; and hunt, trap or fish without license or permit.

Yslas’ trial in Henderson is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Angel Tree begins Monday

An assortment of local angels to help community residents in need this holiday season is being sought by Emergency Aid of Boulder City through its annual Angel Tree.

A Christmas tree with tags noting the holiday needs of area children and senior citizens will be set up starting Monday in the lobby at Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. Residents are asked to select a tag, purchase the gift items listed on it and return them to the credit union by the end of day Dec. 7.

The Angel Tree program will wrap and distribute the gifts.

Additionally, cash donations and Visa gifts cards are accepted to purchase gifts for those who would prefer not to shop themselves.

Aquatic center town hall set

Boulder City will hold a town hall to hear from community residents about the proposed aquatic center. It will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

The center is expected to include racquetball and fitness facilities.

Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Lisa LaPlante, communications manager, at 702-293-9302 or llaplante@bcnv.org.