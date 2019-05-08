News Briefs, May 9

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review One person was injured when a small plane carrying two passengers went down southwest of the Boulder City Airport near a sewer pond.

Plane crash near airport leaves one person injured

A small plane with two people on board crashed southwest of the Boulder City Municipal Airport on Tuesday, May 7.

According to Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, the plane went down at 4:22 p.m. near a sewer pond in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Quail Drive. One passenger was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and LaPlante said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating it.

City honored with award for finances

Boulder City and its finance department were recently given a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The recognition was for the city’s 2018 comprehensive annual financial report. According to the city, the certificate is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“The finance department’s incredible team effort in putting together our comprehensive annual fund report demonstrates our dedication to fiscal responsibility and transparency,” said Diane Pelletier, finance director. “I’m proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown the community.”

The finance officers association is a professional group that serves more than 20,000 members, including federal, state, provincial and local finance officials.

According to the group, it gave this award to 4,328 organizations in 2018 for their 2017 financial reports. The number of awards for 2018 reports has not been released.

Streets to be repaved

Road maintenance will begin next week for several streets Boulder City.

City contractor American Pavement Preservation tested its slurry seal on Aspen Drive and Seville Way this week and will begin formal repairs Monday, May 13, and continuing through June 4. The contractor will handout notices to businesses and residents that will be affected by the work.

For more information about the project, contact the public works department at 702-293-9200.

Pavement Repaving Schedule by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Nipton Road upgrades may cause delays

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be chip sealing a nearly 19-mile-stretch of east and westbound State Route 164, also known as Nipton Road, through Wednesday, May 15. The two-lane rural highway connects U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight to Nipton, California.

Crews will be sealing pavement with an asphalt emulsion to reduce water infiltration and reinforce the roadbed, working in 5-mile-long segments from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, although no work will be done Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12. Flags and a pilot car will help vehicles navigate through the construction work zone. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays.

“Chip sealing prevents further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

For the latest state highway conditions, visit http://nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.