News Briefs, May 10

Former Boulder City Police officer Grasso to be arraigned today

Jeffrey Grasso is scheduled for a felony arraignment hearing in Henderson Justice Court at 9 a.m. today.

Grasso, who retired from the department in March, is facing his 15th felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up a courthouse, judges and attorneys at the end of April. He was arrested April 26 by Henderson police regarding comments he allegedly made to his ex-wife Kayla Grasso, as well as on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

His bail in this case is set for $150,000.

Grasso also is charged with 14 nonviolent felonies in a separate case in Clark County District Court. Prosecutors allege that he exploited and stole from his handicapped son.

His bail in that case was revoked April 30. Currently, he remains in the Clark County Detention Center.

‘Flip or Flop’ episode with BC home to air on HGTV on May 17

The episode of “Flip or Flop Vegas” featuring a home on Avenue G in Boulder City is set to air on HGTV at 9 p.m. May 17.

According to the show’s description, hosts Aubrey and Bristol Marunde purchased the 700-square-foot 1940s home that was in bad shape with “plans to rehabilitate the property while keeping its historic charm.”

They added two bedrooms and two baths to the home and used a cottage theme.

Postal workers to participate in annual food drive Saturday

Local letter carriers will host their 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday.

Held nationwide on the second Saturday in May, the annual event asks area residents to place nonperishable food donations near their mailbox. The donations are then distributed to local pantries that help the needy.

All food collected in Boulder City will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City, which provides food to about 650 people a month.

Nonperishable food that has not expired should be placed where the mail is delivered by 9 a.m. that day. Those who did not receive a bag can use any bag and mark it “food drive.”

If your bag was not be picked up, contact Emergency Aid at 702-293-0332 or emergencyaidbc@gmail.com to arrange pickup.

Summer fire restrictions in place for all of Southern Nevada

Local, state and national agencies are implementing fire restrictions in Southern Nevada.

As of Friday, these restrictions prohibit building or using a campfire or charcoal stove, with the exception of portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel; welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames (except by permit); using any explosive (except by permit); using fireworks or firing a tracer; and operating an off-road vehicle without a spark arrestor.

In Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the National Park Service will allow wood or charcoal fires in the grills of developed picnic areas and campgrounds where a host is present, or along the shoreline where vegetation is at least 100 feet away.

Barbecue grills are allowed on private boats outside the harbors of Lakes Mead and Mohave. Boat renters can use barbecues attached to the vessel if allowed under the rental agreement. Christie Vanover, park spokeswoman, said all vessel barbecue fires must be at least 100 feet away from shoreline vegetation.

Smoking is allowed outside an enclosed vehicle in areas that are cleared of all flammable material for at least 3 feet. Cigarettes must be discarded in a car ashtray or an ashtray in a developed area.