News Briefs, March 28

Rabbit killer sentenced

The Henderson Justice Court sentenced a former Boulder City resident to six months in the Clark County Detention Center with credit for 31 days served for charges relating to mutilation and killing of cottontail rabbits.

Devon Yslas was arrested in Boulder City on Sept. 7, 2017, after evidence connecting him to the mutilation of cottontail rabbits was found.

Judge Victor Miller sentenced him to six months of suspended jail time each for two charges of animal cruelty as well as one count of wanton waste of game, one count of unlawful manner of hunting with aid of artificial light and one count of hunting without a license or permit. A charge of hunting out of season was amended to the waste of game charge.

Miller said he imposed the extra time because Yslas was facing the charges in Henderson as well as not being open and honest with a psychotherapist and the house arrest office.

The charges in Henderson were possessing wildlife after the end of open season; wanton waste of game; unlawful wildlife act; and hunting, trapping or fishing without a license or permit. According to court records, at a hearing March 21, the first, third and fourth charges were dropped. The second charge was amended to unlawful waste of game, and Yslas pleaded guilty to it before trial.

The charges were filed in Henderson after new evidence was discovered while he was on house arrest.

His new sentence will run concurrent with his sentences in Boulder City, and the result closes his case in Henderson.

Work slated along U.S. 93, I-11

A portion of northbound U.S. Highway 93 will be reduced to one lane Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, as the Nevada Department of Transportation makes pavement repairs.

The lane closure will take place on U.S. 93 at the state Route 173 interchange between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to Tony Illia, spokesman for NDOT, state Route 173 begins at an interchange with Interstate 11/U.S. 93/U.S. Highway 95 approximately 5 miles southwest of downtown Boulder City. It proceeds northward and then ends at the interchange with U.S. Highway 93 Business.

Also scheduled are pavement repairs along southbound Interstate 11 between Wagonwheel and Paradise Hills drives in Henderson. Work will be done between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday, March 31. NDOT will close the right lane to make repairs.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit http://nvroads.com.

Equine quarantine lifted

The Nevada Department of Agriculture lifted its first quarantine on horses Monday and intends to lift the other two quarantines later this week as long as no additional positive cases of equine herpes virus – type 1 are reported.

“I owe a sincere thanks to the equine community for keeping their horses at home and helping to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Dr. JJ Goicoechea, the state veterinarian.

“Horse event season just got underway in Southern Nevada and starts soon in Northern Nevada, and I appreciate everything horse owners did to keep the EHV-1 from spreading.”

Goicoechea recommends that horse owners continue to monitor their animals’ health and check for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose.