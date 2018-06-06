News Briefs, June 7

City accepting applications to participate in Damboree parade

Boulder City is now accepting applications from those wishing to participate in the 2018 Damboree parade. The annual Fourth of July celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with a flyover by the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group before it heads through downtown on Nevada Way from Colorado Street. Once the parade turns on Fifth Street and travels between Avenue A and Avenue B on its way to Broadbent Park, it will enter the water zone.

“America the Beautiful — Destination Boulder City” is the theme of this year’s festivities.

There is a $25 entry fee for applications submitted between today, June 7, and June 20. All entries postmarked on or after June 21 will be charged a $75 entry fee and will be accepted only if the script for the announcers has not been finalized.

For additional information or an application, visit www.bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration.

Library seeks volunteers to write about bond issue

The Boulder City Library is seeking volunteers who are willing to serve on committees that will provide the arguments for and against the upcoming library bond issue for the November ballot. Funds raised by the bond are expected to be used for the proposed library expansion project.

Each committee will ideally have three members, who will create the commentary for the sample ballot that is distributed to voters before the election. It is expected that volunteers will meet early this month to learn the facts of the issue and write their opinion.

Once that opinion is written, it will be provided for those on the opposing viewpoint committee to write a rebuttal, said Kim Diehm, library director.

Anyone interested should contact Diehm at 702-293-1281.