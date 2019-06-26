News Briefs, June 27

Brent Foutz

Ex-candidate’s trial rescheduled

Due to a conflict of interest, former City Council candidate Brent Foutz’s trial on charges of unlawful trespassing and resisting a public officer has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. July 18 in Boulder City Municipal Court.

The charges stem from a December 2018 incident in which he allegedly refused to leave the Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, after being told he was trespassed and must leave.

According to Senior Court Clerk Kelley Fulton, there was a conflict of interest with Judge Pro-Tem Kurt Schulke.

The criminal complaint, filed by the city attorney’s office Dec. 10, states that Foutz lunged toward one of the officers in a “violent manner” and became more aggressive when they were trying to restrain him. Additionally, he refused to comply with orders and it took both officers to drag him to the patrol vehicle.

‘Safe and sane’ fireworks sales to begin

The sale of “safe and sane” fireworks begins Friday, June 28, and continues through July 4 in Clark County for those who want to celebrate Independence Day with their own fireworks displays.

Fireworks will be sold at locally licensed and inspected stands.

They can be used through midnight July 4; however, no fireworks of any kind, even those labeled “safe and sane,” are allowed on federal lands including Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Fire officials recommend using fireworks on a flat, hard surface like a parking lot in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles and dry brush, and to have a connected garden hose handy in case of fire.

Fireworks that explode or fire like a rocket including fire crackers, cherry bombs, bottle rockets and roman candles are illegal and pose the greatest threat for injuries or fires.

Clark County fire officials offer the following tips for safe fireworks use.

■ A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Keep children and pets a safe distance away from fireworks.

■ Kids should never play with fireworks. Even sparklers can be dangerous; they can get hot enough to catch clothes on fire or cause skin burns.

■ Light one firework at a time and quickly move away. Coordinate lighting the items so that everyone in your group anticipates when they will be set off and is not surprised.

■ If an item fails to light, keep bystanders away from it for several minutes. (Sometimes a fuse malfunctions enough to slow the ignition time down, but it ignites seconds later.)

■ If a firework malfunctions, catches on fire or lands somewhere it shouldn’t, make sure someone with a water supply can get to it and put it out.

■ If someone’s clothes catch on fire, help them to stop, drop and roll. Any burns should be treated with cool water and gauze. If the burn blisters, seek medical help.

■ Place discharged fireworks into a bucket of water overnight to make certain they do not reignite. Make sure there are no remaining sparks, embers or heated debris that could cause something to ignite later.