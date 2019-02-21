News Briefs, Feb. 21

Rabbit killer trial continued

The Henderson trial for a former Boulder City resident who is serving two years in jail for mutilating and killing cottontail rabbits has been continued to March.

Devon Yslas is facing charges of possessing wildlife after the end of open season; wanton waste of game; unlawful wildlife act; and hunt, trap or fish without a license or permit in Henderson Justice Court. A court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19, for possible negotiations. According to the justice court, he is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 21.

Yslas was originally arrested in Boulder City on Sept. 7, 2017, after evidence connecting him to the mutilation of cottontail rabbits was found. He had been sentenced to six-months of suspended jail time each for two charges of animal cruelty as well as one count of wanton waste of game (amended from hunting out of season), one count of unlawful manner of hunting with aid of artificial light, and one count of hunting without a license or permit.

At a November status check hearing, Judge Victor Miller imposed the extra time because Yslas was facing four more charges in Henderson Justice Court in addition to not being open and honest with a psychotherapist and the house arrest office.

Dead man found on boat at lake

A 48-year-old man was found dead at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, Feb. 15.

At 2:16 p.m., the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report that a man on a boat at Las Vegas Boat Harbor was possibly deceased, according to Christie Vanover, park spokeswoman. National Park Service rangers responded and confirmed he was dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Todd Hemthill. It has not determined a cause of death yet.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Hemthill’s death was not being investigating as a homicide.

Volunteers sought to help clean area along train tracks

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup event Saturday, Feb. 23, morning

Volunteers are asked to meet at the depot, 601 Yucca St., at approximately 8 a.m. They should bring gloves and wear long sleeve shirts, long pants and sturdy shoes. They will board the train and head out to the starting point and work their way back to the depot, cleaning along the way.

Water, trash bags and some trash sticks will be provided. There also will be an afternoon barbecue.