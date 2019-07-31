News Briefs, Aug. 1

Fire in park controlled

The 4,465-acre Bonelli Peak Fire near Echo Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area was 100 percent contained by Monday night, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

In its final update, the BLM reported the fire was expected to be turned over to a local unit on Tuesday.

“Thank you so much to the local communities, local fire chief and Southern Nevada agencies for supporting this incident,” said Carrie Thaler, incident commander. “With your help we were able to get set up very quickly to support fire personnel on the Bonelli Peak Fire.”

No private land was involved and no structures were threatened.

Money returned to city

The Nevada State Treasurer recently returned $120,592 to Boulder City in unclaimed funds.

According to the city’s finance department, the money was returned to the state treasury after the city closed its post office box in 2012. Money owed to the city was not delivered and sent to the state.