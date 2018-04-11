News Briefs, April 12

Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled for April 19

A Boulder City Neighborhood Crime Watch meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

Representatives from the Boulder City Police Department and its volunteer program will be on hand to answer questions and address residents’ concerns.

All are welcome to attend.

Community cleanup day set for Saturday; targets parkway area

The quarterly community cleanup event sponsored by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Cleanup efforts will concentrate on Boulder City Parkway near Buchanan Boulevard.

Participants will gather in the parking lot in front of the new Medolac location, 1031 Boulder City Parkway.

New firm takes over services, facilities at Katherine Landing

Katherine Landing Recreation Co. began its new contract to operate commercial services and facilities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave earlier this month.

The company rents fishing, patio and ski boats, along with personal watercraft. Fleet improvements include ongoing repainting and motor upgrades.

For those who have their own boats, Katherine Landing offers long-term and short-term slips at the marina for boats up to 75 feet long.

The newly refurbished café serves American cuisine, which includes organic, non-GMO, never-frozen breakfast and lunch items.

For those who want to spend a few days splashing around Lake Mohave, the company offers overnight accommodations.

The motel includes 16 fully renovated rooms that feature a midcentury modern décor with bright colors, new carpet and flat-screen satellite TVs.

There are 25 RV sites with electric, water and sewage hookups, along with showers and laundry. Additionally, there are more than 150 dry campsites for tents or RVs.

Other services include a retail store, fuel on land and water, and boat repair and towing.

Katherine Landing Recreation is part of Urban Park Concessionaires, which is based in Red Bluff, California, and has 37 years of experience in the marina and hospitality industry.

Katherine Landing is at the southern end of Lake Mohave near Bullhead City, Arizona, and Laughlin, Nevada.

To learn more, call 928-754-3245 or visit www.katherinelanding.com.