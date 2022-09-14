90°F
News

News Briefs

By Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:32 pm
 
Joshua Buckingham agreed to a guilty plea of felony reckless driving in the March 2019 crash that killed Randy Reiner, 58, of Las Vegas. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 15.

Driver in fatal crash pleads guilty

Joshua Buckingham, who was driving more than 100 miles an hour when it struck a pickup truck on Boulder City Parkway in 2019, killing its driver, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony reckless driving charge.

Under the plea agreement, Buckingham will be sentenced to one to six years in jail and fined between $2,000 and $5,000 as well as forfeiting any weapons he may own.

Additionally, he agreed that if he fails to appear at any future hearings in this case or there are new criminal charges against him for reckless driving or DUI, the state may consider him a habitual criminal and has the right to increase his sentence between five and 20 years, life without the possibility of parole, life or a 25-year term with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

The agreement was submitted to the court on Aug. 18 and waives his right to a jury trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Nov. 15.

Buckingham was facing felony charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving.

According to the amended indictment issued as part of the plea agreement, Buckingham was traveling more than 100 miles per hour “with willful or wanton disregard” for the safety of others or property when the sedan he was driving struck the pickup and killed Randy Reiner, 58, of Las Vegas.

According to other media reports, Buckingham said he was driving 130 mph and admitted to taking prescription drugs before leaving a casino and heading south.

Museum receives grant for lift

The Nevada State Railroad Museum and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway have been awarded an $11,000 grant from the Union Pacific Railroad to replace its aging mobility lift. This grant ensures all who visit the museum will continue to have equal access to our trains and exhibits.

“Union Pacific is proud to partner with the Nevada State Railroad Museum on a project that will help ensure everyone has access to learning more about the rich historical legacy of railroads,” said Francisco Castillo, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific Railroad. “Through our Community Ties Giving Program, Union Pacific is working to help improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, as well as supporting communities where our customers and employees work.”

Man who drowned identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the body of a drowned man found at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

Travis Williams, 44, was found near the Cottonwood Cove area in Lake Mohave, according to the coroner’s office.

Williams’ body found around 11 a.m. Sept. 3, according to the National Park Service.

He was seen the afternoon of Sept. 2 struggling to swim back to his boat, according to the park service. A dive team searched the area that night until heavy winds forced them to suspend the search until the following morning.

Contest promotes recycling

In celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, Nevada’s kindergarten through 12th grade students are invited to showcase their creativity and commitment to protecting our planet by participating in the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest is open now through 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

To participate, students will need to create a poster that highlights this year’s theme: “Refuse It or Reuse It.” The poster should promote ways to reduce waste by refusing to take something you don’t need or reusing items that you might otherwise toss in the trash. To submit a poster, go to https://bit.ly/3q4IU6z.

The contest will be split into four categories for judging: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Three winners from each category will be selected.

Each winner will receive sustainable gifts, such as reusable lunch kits, reusable note pads and compost bins.

To view past poster winners and learn more about this year’s contest, go to NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to comments during a City Counc ...
City aboard land plan for new train museum
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council met Tuesday evening for a relatively light meeting in terms of agenda items. The fire department gave its annual presentation to the council, two bills were introduced and an ordinance that will provide 0.94 acres of land to the Nevada State Railroad Museum was unanimously approved.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Windows look out into the tanks that will hold fingerling bony ...
Grant aims to help protect, conserve endangered species
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

While many people are fretting over the massive reduction of water at Lake Mead, the over 387 species of animals that call the lake home have also had to adjust to the drought.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Jamie Curreri is the new public works director for Boulder City. ...
Curreri joins city as public works director
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Jamie Curreri has joined the city as its new public works director. He started Monday, Sept. 12, and replaces Keegan Littrell, who left in May for a position with Henderson.

(Boulder City Review file photo) A Mojave green rattlesnake has the most potent venom of any ra ...
Snake season: Warm temperatures bring out vipers
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

It’s summer and triple-digit weather season in the Boulder City and the Las Vegas Valley. While the heat can be a nuisance to some, rattlesnakes are thriving and catching some rays.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City is proposing to adopt a historic prese ...
Proposed historic preservation ordinance rejected
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The proposed historic preservation ordinance was unanimously rejected by members of the Planning Commission during a special meeting in front of a packed crowd Aug. 31.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two ...
Lake Mead forecast to drop 30 feet in 2 years
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two years based on the “most probable” outlook by the Bureau of Reclamation released Aug. 31.

(Getty Images) When draining a swimming pool, it is important to make sure it is drained into a ...
Proper pool drainage prevents water waste
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Despite the heat wave, it’s getting close to the time of year when swimming pool owners might drain their summertime splash/tanning zone for winter.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Police Department) The Boulder City Police Department arrived at U ...
Student pilot makes emergency landing on highway
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A plane landed safely on U.S. Highway 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, after a fuel malfunction caused a loss of power. The plane, which was being flown by a student pilot, landed safely on the highway with nobody being injured.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City Police Department has added two Model Y Teslas to it ...
Police take charge: Department launches pilot program for electric patrol vehicles
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Electric cars have seemingly become the way of the future, and the Boulder City Police Department is taking note. With a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, the police department has purchased its first five electric vehicles to add to its police force.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) As the drought continues to ravage the West, water manag ...
Joint pact pledges water cuts, efforts to battle drought
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Major urban water suppliers up and down the Colorado River, including the Southern Nevada Water Authority, announced on Aug. 24, a joint commitment to significantly expand water conservation efforts and reduce water demands.