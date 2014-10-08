News Briefs

Residents urged to show support for school at meeting

The Clark County School District School Board will decide whether Boulder City High School receives funding for new classrooms when it meets at 4 p.m. today at 2832 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

Meeting discussion will focus on the District’s Bond Oversight Committee’s recent recommendation to give the high school about $16.4 million to replace classrooms that have been in the school since 1949.

City Councilman Cam Walker, a lead proponent for the funding, encouraged residents to show their support for the overdue funding. In a letter posted on the city’s website, Walker encouraged people to show their support at the meeting and to “let their voices be heard.”

City pool extends hours for the fall

The municipal pool has extended its hours for the fall to better serve the community’s needs and create added consistency to the pool and facility schedule.

Friday morning pool hours were extended one hour so that all weekdays will offer adult lap swim time from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Also, Saturday’s opening time was changed, adding 1½ hours to the schedule. The Pool and Racquetball Complex will now open at 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays, with open swim from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The changes are effective through May 8.

Informational meeting about bypass set for Oct. 21

The Nevada Department of Transportation will hold an informational meeting for the Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass project from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The presentation is being done in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

During the meeting, updates on construction plans and a schedule for the project will be available. Also, details about the discovery of naturally occurring asbestos and how its health risks will be reduced will be discussed.

Construction of the bypass is expected to begin in the spring.

The open-house format will include a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

The public can meet project representatives prior to and after the formal presentation. Additional project information is available at http://bit.ly/1nXIAU7.

Comments can be submitted in writing or orally to a court reporter at the Oct. 21 meeting or by emailing them to: info@dot.state.nv.us referencing Boulder City bypass in the subject line.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and can be mailed to: Tony Lorenzi, project manager, NDOT, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, NV 89712.