News Brief, Feb. 15

Entries sought for city’s annual July 4th Damboree parade

The city is now accepting applications from those interested in participating in the 70th annual Damboree parade on July 4.

“America the Beautiful — Destination Boulder City” is theme of this year’s celebration.

The parade, which travels through the historic downtown area, includes an area designated specifically for water play, with entries separated into those ready to engage in the water fight and those that will not get wet.

Applications for the parade are available on the city’s website, www.bcnv.org.

In addition to the parade, the holiday celebration will include a pancake breakfast, midway booths, games, coin toss and a fireworks show.

For more information, contact the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256 or email damboree@bcnv.org.