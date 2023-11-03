New fall event comes to Boulder City

The fall is packed with a variety of community events in Boulder City and this year, a new one is being added to the list.

Boulder City Review A line of Volkswagens taken at a show sponsored by the Boulder City Cruisin' Association in 2018.

The fall is packed with a variety of community events in Boulder City and this year, a new one is being added to the list.

Christ Lutheran Church is hosting the Family Fall Festival, set for Saturday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) at Bicentennial Park and Wilbur Square.

“The pancake feed and burger feed are fundraisers for our Little Lambs Preschool,” said event coordinator Jessica Stetson. “To honor our veterans, we will have a service in the gazebo. The Boulder City High School Band will play four songs. The local Boy Scouts will do the color guard and Jeff Mayer from the American Legion will speak.”

The event will include a car show, sponsored by the BC Cruisin’ Association and will feature VWs and Corvairs.

Boulder City Sunrise Rotary will be packing food bags for local shelters and food banks that morning at Christ Lutheran on 5th Street.

“Boulder City Cruisin’ Association has had this car show for a while now and they were looking for an organization to partner with that would host vendors and activities,” Stetson said. “Little Lambs is a non-profit school and is always looking for ways to support our mission. This seemed like a good fit for us.”

There are 50 vendors, who will be setting up at the park to sell a variety of items. There will also be bounce houses and other activities for kids.

“There’s something for the whole family that day,” she said. “People seem really excited about spending the day in Boulder City with all the activities going on and ending their evening at the wine walk. We are happy to support local business and honor our veterans.”

The lineup for this year’s event includes:

7 a.m.: Pancake breakfast

9 a.m.: Veterans’ service

10 a.m.: Food packing at Christ Lutheran

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car show

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Vendors and activities

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Burgers and hot dogs

4 p.m.: Wine walk at Cards o’ Glee