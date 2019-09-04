100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Nearby residents concerned over proposals to revamp airport property

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 4, 2019 - 3:30 pm
 

Some residents recently expressed concern with the proposals for the old airport property due to its proximity to their neighborhood.

During the History Preservation Committee meeting Aug. 28, 2019, three groups presented proposals for the 22.67 acres of land. The property includes an 8,000-square-foot hangar and 18.3 acres of runway space. It is located at 1401 Boulder City Parkway, and the proposals were in response to a request for information sent out by Boulder City staff earlier in the year.

The proposals included elements such as restoring the outside of the hangar as well as adding an RV and boat storage facility, RV campground, event venue, workforce housing, an arena for track cycling and an indoor ice rink.

“I don’t want to go outside and see a hundred boats on that landing strip there,” said James Clutterbuck.

Clutterbuck said he moved to Boulder City in December after he and his wife purchased a home in The Cottages, a 65-unit townhouse subdivision on Boulder City Parkway next to the airport property. One of the reasons he said he moved there was because of his patio’s view of the airfield and runway.

Clutterbuck said he hopes the projects take into account the homeowners there and provide for something that allows the beauty of the area to be appreciated.

Oris Munson said he had also bought his home at The Cottages because of its view of the mountains and runway, and he was concerned about the impact the changes could have on it.

“It would be a beautiful place for a park,” he said.

Sonya Wilson said she liked all the proposals and would not have a problem with the property being used for an event venue.

However, she suggested green space be used as a buffer between the airport property and the neighborhood instead of boats and storage.

Members of the Historic Preservation Committee weighed in on the proposals, specifically with how they would attempt to preserve the historical elements of the land.

Member Charlie Hauntz said he thought all the proposals would preserve the outside of the hangar, but he had some concerns about how the runway would be preserved.

Member Blair Davenport said she agreed about the need to preserve the runway, as it is an important feature in the historic district.

Member Ray Turner said the proposals that included housing developments were “inappropriate,” but he did like the ideas for storage and bicycle connectivity.

Vice-chairman Linda Graham said she thought a mural and restoring the runway markings were good ways to preserve the historical nature of the property.

The next step for the proposals is for them to be presented to City Council, according to Community Development Director Michael Mays.

“Subject to scheduling, we would be looking at either the City Council meeting on Sept. 24 or Oct. 10,” he said.

The proposals were presented by The Bullock Field Coalition, whose members include area residents Rob Martin, Alan Goya, Scott Hansen and Mike Giroux. Goya is also chairman of the Historic Preservation Committee, and he recused himself for the discussion.

Bullock Field Coalition Pro… by Boulder City Review on Scribd

The other two proposals were by Grant Turner, Chris Gonya and Stuart Litjens of Boulder Boats and Caleb Gray of Boulder City RV.

Dandy Horse Ranch Proposal by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Litjens Commercial Proposal by Boulder City Review on Scribd

The property was the city’s only airport until 1990, and most recently, was leased out to a contractor for storage.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Kevin Nicholson
BC fire chief retires suddenly
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson retired Tuesday morning, and it was effective immediately, according to the city.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) From left, Councilwoman Tracy Folda, Councilwoman C ...
City Council approves refinancing of debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The City Council approved moving forward with refinancing the city’s outstanding debt, which could save approximately $2.5 million and reduce the debt term by four years.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Melanie Teemant is the new principal at Garrett Jun ...
Garrett’s new principal feels ‘at home’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For Garrett Junior High School’s new principal coming to Boulder City was like going home.

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate p ...
Library to celebrate bond payoff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The $4.4 million bond taken out 20 years ago to pay for the current Boulder City Library building is no more.

News Briefs, Sept. 5
By Boulder City Review

Body of Las Vegas woman found at Lake Mead

Police Blotter, Sept. 4
By Boulder City Review

Aug. 27, 5:31 a.m.

(Monkey Business/stock.Adobe.com) Hepatitus C virus often goes undetected and untreated, but kn ...
Hepatitis C often goes undetected
By StatePoint Media Special to the Boulder City Review

Approximately 2.5 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic hepatitis C virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as many as 75 percent of people with the disease don’t know they’re infected. Untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer. While these numbers may sound startling, there’s good news, too.

 
City rescues cats from hoarder’s home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Animal Control rescued more than 40 cats last week from an animal hoarding situation and none are expected to be euthanized, according to Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt.

(Boulder City) Boulder City TV technician Holly Webb runs the cameras and sound system at Tuesd ...
City boosts video recording program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will soon be able to view more city meetings online as City Council approved creating a new staff position to ensure that all the meetings are recorded.