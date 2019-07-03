Natural Beauty
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The sky above Lake Mead became a colorful palette Saturday, June 29, as the setting sun reflected off clouds.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The sky above Lake Mead became a colorful palette Saturday, June 29, as the setting sun reflected off clouds.
By Hali Bernstein Saylor
Boulder City Review
A piece of Boulder City’s history has returned home.
Boulder City’s complete street project is expected to start this month and will include utility upgrades and road improvements, according to the city.
The Clark County School District has unveiled a plan to help with school safety, which is bringing a new position to Boulder City High School.
Children in Boulder City will be able to walk to school a little more safely as the city is installing better crossing lights and new signage along Adams Boulevard.
Fisher Space Pen invited to product event at White House
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes and hurricanes. These unpredictable forces of nature can be devastating to those living in affected areas. Even those not directly affected may want to lend support in whatever way they can. Unfortunately, natural disasters are a golden opportunity for scammers, who target those who’ve been directly affected and those who want to offer their support.
June 25, 2:19 p.m.
Mayor Kiernan McManus, Councilwoman Claudia Bridges and Councilman James Howard Adams were sworn in to their new positions Tuesday leaving McManus’ council seat open.
Boulder City is asking Nevada’s Supreme Court to grant a new trial in a case in which it was found guilty of vindictive prosecution against a former resident.