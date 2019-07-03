Natural Beauty

92°F
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 3, 2019 - 3:14 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The sky above Lake Mead became a colorful palette Saturday, June 29, as the setting sun reflected off clouds.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

THE LATEST
(Meadow Valley Contractors Inc.) New sidewalks, curbs, gutters, landscaping and utility improve ...
Parkway transformation to start soon
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s complete street project is expected to start this month and will include utility upgrades and road improvements, according to the city.

Boulder City High School's dean position was recently eliminated but it is getting a new admini ...
School district unveils plan to boost campus safety
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District has unveiled a plan to help with school safety, which is bringing a new position to Boulder City High School.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Workers begin the process of installing new crossin ...
School zone improved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Children in Boulder City will be able to walk to school a little more safely as the city is installing better crossing lights and new signage along Adams Boulevard.

(Fisher Space Pen) Boulder City business Fisher Space Pen will represent Nevada in the third a ...
News Briefs, July 4
By Boulder City Review

Fisher Space Pen invited to product event at White House

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Thomas Valencia, education and outreach specialist ...
Star Power
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Disaster victims often fall prey to scams
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes and hurricanes. These unpredictable forces of nature can be devastating to those living in affected areas. Even those not directly affected may want to lend support in whatever way they can. Unfortunately, natural disasters are a golden opportunity for scammers, who target those who’ve been directly affected and those who want to offer their support.

 
New council sworn in
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Mayor Kiernan McManus, Councilwoman Claudia Bridges and Councilman James Howard Adams were sworn in to their new positions Tuesday, June 25, leaving McManus’ council seat open.

Boulder City is requesting a new trial in a case involving the arrest of a former resident.
City seeks new trial in crosswalk case
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is asking Nevada’s Supreme Court to grant a new trial in a case in which it was found guilty of vindictive prosecution against a former resident.