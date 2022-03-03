54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Museum sees record number of visitors

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 2, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., had a record number of visitors during its last fiscal year.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., had a record number of visitors during its last fiscal year.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., had a record number of visitors during its last fiscal year.

Operations at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum are looking up as it is seeing a record number of visitors and continuing its preservation efforts.

According to John Calvert, chair of Boulder City Museum and Historical Association, the museum hosted more tours during its 2020-2021 fiscal year than it had since moving into the hotel 20 years ago.

Tiane Marie, manager of the museum and its collections, said the facility had 69,285 visitors to its permanent exhibits as well as 6,757 users of the WalkBC self-guided audio walking tour of Boulder City during that time.

“So far this fiscal year, we’ve already matched the 2020-2021 fiscal year number, and we’re not finished yet. … It’s constantly a swarm right now in the hotel and the museum,” she added during a presentation at the Feb. 22 City Council meeting. “We’ve been completely booked since the beginning of February. It’s just constant now.”

Marie attributed the increased number of visitors to the museum’s Google Ad campaign and an increase in tour bus traffic due to dropping the admission fee. The ads are provided through a grant from Google.

With dropping the admission fee and asking for donations, Marie said they museum receives less money but they actually net more because they don’t have to pay to staff it.

Calvert also said there were several other “positive developments” in the last fiscal year for the museum and its programs including starting to rehabilitate the Fenton House at 640 Avenue C.

“Our house on Avenue C was one of the first single-family homes constructed by Six Companies for their employees,” said Marie. “According to the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office, this house ‘retains its original form and massing, and most of the historic fabric retains its integrity of location, design, feeling, association, and setting.’ It is our intent to rehabilitate the historically important structure.”

Marie said they have cleared the property of debris and installed a new roof. Currently, they are planning to finish its exterior with new siding, windows, screen and doors. All of them will be as historically accurate as possible.

During the presentation to City Council, Councilman James Howard Adams asked how they were maintaining that accuracy.

“We are studying it (the museum collections) constantly,” she said. “It’s a never-ending study process. We’ve used photographs. We use diary entries … (where) people have basically described how it used to look.”

Calvert said they have also been able to increase their efforts in digitizing the collections and help numerous researchers with their projects as well as welcoming back volunteers to the museum.

“Right now, I can actually say that everything that used to be on … our old software was officially 100 percent transferred, and now the process is actually just uploading new intake from our records,” said Marie.

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. To access its free digital archive, go to https://www.bchdmuseum.org/for-researchers-educators.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Homestead at Boulder City is surrendering its ass ...
Homestead to exit assisted living market
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Homestead at Boulder City is changing and will no longer offer assisted living services in town.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Staff from the Boulder City Animal Control departm ...
Donations pour in for animal shelter
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community, near and far, is throwing its support behind the Boulder City Animal Control Shelter, providing an unexpected windfall of food and funds for the facility.

(Boulder City) Mayor Kiernan McManus
McManus, Adams to seek re-election; Bridges opts out of second term
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilman James Howard Adams have announced their intentions to seek re-election and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said she will not be seeking a second term as the filing period for candidates nears.

Boulder City On Feb. 17, U.S. Rep Dina Titus introduced her bill in the House of Representativ ...
Titus unveils bill to establish monument
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A proposed national monument backed by Boulder City officials is one step closer to happening thanks to action by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus.

Steve Morris
Morris cleared of ethics complaint
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Former City Attorney Steve Morris did not violate any state ethics law and was the victim of an ongoing retaliatory campaign by the mayor and members of the community, according to a consent order from the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City has a new historic preservation grant ...
New grant program puts value on historic homes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents have more help with preserving the historic nature of their homes through a new grant program from the city.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Rev. David Graham, left, pastor of Grace Commun ...
Mayor touts city’s resilience
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus touted the community’s achievements and ability to persevere at the annual State of the City address.

James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal An 11-vehicle wreck injured nine people Monday, Feb. 2 ...
11-vehicle crash near Boulder City injures 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Nine people were injured earlier this week in a multi-car accident on U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder City.

Heart-healthy living keeps tickers ticking
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Every February, the American Heart Association promotes heart health in the hopes we will take an active approach to heart-healthy living year-round.

Ethics complaint settled; no violation found
By Boulder City Review

BREAKING NEWS: The Nevada Commission on Ethics unanimously approved a consent order regarding the complaint filed by Mayor Kiernan McManus and former City Councilwoman Tracy Folda against former city attorney Steve Morris.