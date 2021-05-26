91°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Memorial Day services planned

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 26, 2021 - 4:38 pm
 
Flags will be flown above the graves of those buried at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemet ...
Flags will be flown above the graves of those buried at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day. An abbreviated service will be held in the courtyard outside the chapel at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31.

Locals will have the opportunity to pay their respects to those who served the nation and made the ultimate sacrifice during several events over the course of the Memorial Day weekend.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced that in-person events will be held this year at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, but they will be abbreviated as the nation deals with the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Flags will be placed on veterans’ graves starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Those participating will be assigned to specific sections of the cemetery and be asked to place flags only in that area.

A shortened ceremony on Memorial Day itself will be held in the courtyard outside the chapel. It will start at 1 p.m. and last about 20 minutes.

According to the department, the changes were made to help keep everyone safe.

Recommended COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be asked to wear a face mask, but those who have not been vaccinated should wear a face covering and remain socially distanced.

The American Legion and its auxiliary will be placing flags at veterans’ graves at Boulder City Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, May 29, morning.

Volunteers are needed to help place the flags. Those interested should meet at 9 a.m. at the cemetery, 501 Adams Blvd. Flags and refreshments will be provided.

The group also will need volunteers to help with flag removal at 2 p.m. Monday, May 31.

The 27th annual Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run, presented by the Las Vegas Chapter of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, returns this year with an added stop.

The 2½-mile run will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30, on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam. From there, motorcyclists will travel across the dam, riding by the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home before arriving at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Once at the veterans cemetery, the Special Forces Association will conduct a short memorial service.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Leaders of the Boulder City High School's class of 20 ...
BCHS graduation ceremony set
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s class of 2021 will celebrate its graduation tonight with a ceremony on campus at Bruce Eaton Field.

Boulder City City Council unanimously approved the 2022 fiscal year budget at its meeting Tuesd ...
Electricity, water rates reduced
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will have smaller utility bills this summer because City Council recently approved reductions for electricity rates and water service.

The 17th annual Damboree is a go and will take place in Boulder City on Saturday, July 3, and S ...
Damboree returns, to be split over two days
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Fourth of July Damboree is back after a year’s absence and brings with it two days of activities.

(Fisher Space Pen) The late Paul Fisher, who founded Fisher Space Pen in the mid-1960s, will be ...
Business Beat: Fisher Space Pen, founder named to hall of fame
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fisher Space Pen and its founder, Paul Fisher, will be inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame for their innovations developed for space that now improve life on Earth.

Herd immunity will decrease spread of virus
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Boulder City is a very unique community — historic, close-knit and family friendly. Boulder City is also home to herds of desert bighorn sheep.

Taylour Tedder
Council picks Tedder as city manager
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new city manager could be coming to town after City Council unanimously approved extending a conditional job offer to Taylour Tedder during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19.

City Council unanimously approved a contract with Brittany Walker, officially making her the fu ...
City attorney’s contract approved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s official. Brittany Walker is the new city attorney. City Council unanimously approved her negotiated contract during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19.

 
Candidates share vision for city, council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local residents will be asked to select a new City Council member and weigh in on several ballot questions regarding financing options for a new pool during the June 15 general election.

Two questions about funding a new community pool will be on the June 15 ballot.
Pool funding questions on ballot
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents will have the chance to weigh in on a new community pool in the coming weeks by way of two ballot questions in the 2021 municipal election.