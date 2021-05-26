Memorial Day services planned

Locals will have the opportunity to pay their respects to those who served the nation and made the ultimate sacrifice during several events over the course of the Memorial Day weekend.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced that in-person events will be held this year at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, but they will be abbreviated as the nation deals with the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Flags will be placed on veterans’ graves starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Those participating will be assigned to specific sections of the cemetery and be asked to place flags only in that area.

A shortened ceremony on Memorial Day itself will be held in the courtyard outside the chapel. It will start at 1 p.m. and last about 20 minutes.

According to the department, the changes were made to help keep everyone safe.

Recommended COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be asked to wear a face mask, but those who have not been vaccinated should wear a face covering and remain socially distanced.

The American Legion and its auxiliary will be placing flags at veterans’ graves at Boulder City Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, May 29, morning.

Volunteers are needed to help place the flags. Those interested should meet at 9 a.m. at the cemetery, 501 Adams Blvd. Flags and refreshments will be provided.

The group also will need volunteers to help with flag removal at 2 p.m. Monday, May 31.

The 27th annual Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run, presented by the Las Vegas Chapter of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, returns this year with an added stop.

The 2½-mile run will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30, on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam. From there, motorcyclists will travel across the dam, riding by the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home before arriving at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Once at the veterans cemetery, the Special Forces Association will conduct a short memorial service.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.