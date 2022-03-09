58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Medic’s service recognized at academy dedication

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 9, 2022 - 3:43 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Celebrating the official dedication of the Pfc. Nic ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Celebrating the official dedication of the Pfc. Nick Crombie Certified Nursing Assistant Training Academy at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City on Friday, March 4, were, from left, DeMadeline Rice, program coordinator; Poppy Helgren, director of nursing; Gov. Steve Sisolak and Jason Laybourn of Winnemucca, Nevada, Crombie’s brother.

Dedication to caring for others’ health was celebrated Friday, March 4, at the Southern Nevada State Veterans’ Home in Boulder City.

A ceremony, attended by state and local dignitaries, officially dedicated the Crombie Certified Nursing Assistant Training Academy at the veterans’ home.

Launched Nov. 1, the academy will help ensure that the state’s veterans “get the top-notch care they deserve,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Eli Quinones, director of the veterans’ home, said the academy will provide much-needed help for the residents of the facility as well as boost community relations.

According to Quinones, a recent study among nursing homes and assisted living facilities showed that 94 percent reported staff shortages and that 50 percent reported losing key employees during the pandemic.

The Boulder City veterans’ home experienced losses as well, which is why the academy was started.

“It was a creative approach to finding solutions to difficult situations,” said Sisolak, noting that students also receive a “strong foundation to launch their careers.”

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus also commended the veterans’ home for creating the program.

In addition to on-the-job training, the academy includes a “Battle Buddies” mentorship program teaming students with skilled team members, Quinones said.

The first class graduated 10 students and the second class, which is now in session, has 11 students.

The academy is named in memory and honor of Pfc. David “Nick” Crombie, a 19-year-old Army medic from Winnemucca who was killed in combat June 7, 2006, during the Iraq War.

A week before his death, Crombie called his mother, telling her how proud he was that he was able to save an Iraqi soldier’s life and put his training to use.

Jason Laybourn, Crombie’s brother, said it was a great honor to have the academy recognize his sibling.

He was presented with a state flag that draped a plaque with Crombie’s picture and history that was unveiled during the ceremony.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Parks and Recreation Department is looking at i ...
‘Ram Cam’ to shine spotlight on local bighorn
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Parks and Recreation Department is working on a new way to share one of Boulder City’s treasures with the rest of the world: a 24/7 live feed of the bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Municipal Court is turning into a 24/7 o ...
State mandates will boost court costs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Municipal Court will need to operate seven days a week starting in July because of new state mandates and staff is asking that $300,000 be added to the city’s proposed 2023 fiscal year budget to pay for those changes.

(Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth is a City Council candidate running in the June 2022 primary.
Candidate filing period underway
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Candidate filing for Boulder City’s 2022 municipal election began Monday and five residents have officially declared their intention to run.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city could spend some of the funds it received th ...
City seeks help for ways to spend funds
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community’s help is being sought in determining how the city should spend the $21.7 million it has been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Homestead at Boulder City is surrendering its ass ...
Homestead to exit assisted living market
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Homestead at Boulder City is changing and will no longer offer assisted living services in town.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St., ...
Museum sees record number of visitors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Operations at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum are looking up as it is seeing a record number of visitors and continuing its preservation efforts.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Staff from the Boulder City Animal Control departm ...
Donations pour in for animal shelter
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community, near and far, is throwing its support behind the Boulder City Animal Control Shelter, providing an unexpected windfall of food and funds for the facility.

(Boulder City) Mayor Kiernan McManus
McManus, Adams to seek re-election; Bridges opts out of second term
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilman James Howard Adams have announced their intentions to seek re-election and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said she will not be seeking a second term as the filing period for candidates nears.

Boulder City On Feb. 17, U.S. Rep Dina Titus introduced her bill in the House of Representativ ...
Titus unveils bill to establish monument
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A proposed national monument backed by Boulder City officials is one step closer to happening thanks to action by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus.

Steve Morris
Morris cleared of ethics complaint
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Former City Attorney Steve Morris did not violate any state ethics law and was the victim of an ongoing retaliatory campaign by the mayor and members of the community, according to a consent order from the Nevada Commission on Ethics.