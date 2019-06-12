82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

McManus, Adams, Bridges win

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 11, 2019 - 9:07 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2019 - 9:34 pm

With 100 percent of the vote centers reporting, Councilman Kiernan McManus has been elected mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury, 2,527 to 2,131 votes.

In the race for City Council, James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges have won seats with 2,246 and 2,513 votes, respectively. Incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman lost their council seats with 2,207 and 1,528 votes, respectively.

Boulder City voters were also asked their opinions on four ballot questions. Only Question 2, which would allow the city to refinance existing debt, passed. It received 2,369 yes votes and 2,253 no votes.

Question 1, which would allow the city to take capital improvement funds to help with the design and construction of a new aquatic facility, failed with 1,898 yes votes and 2,759 no votes.

Question 3, which seeks permission to obtain to $40 million in bonds to build a new aquatic facility, failed with 1,300 yes votes and 3,355 no votes.

Question 4, which is an advisory question about allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets, failed with 2,055 yes votes and 2,624 no votes.

See Thursday’s Boulder City Review for a complete story.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilman Kiernan McManus was elected mayor of Bou ...
Incumbents ousted; McManus elected mayor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters ushered in a new era of leadership by electing Kiernan McManus as mayor of the town over incumbent Rod Woodbury.

James Howard Adams
Adams, Bridges to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will have several new faces as residents voted in James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges to its two open seats over incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman during Tuesday’s municipal election.

City gets OK to refinance existing debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In Tuesday’s election, Boulder City residents showed they wanted City Council to be able to save money by refinancing debt but decided not to move forward with funding a proposed new aquatic center or allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.

(Boulder City) At its meeting on Monday, June 10, City Council approved changing the conservati ...
Habitat for tortoises enlarged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Desert tortoises in the Eldorado Valley will have a larger area to play in and live as the City Council approved an agreement with Clark County on Monday for a new boundary to the Boulder City Conservation Easement.

Garrett Junior High School should not be affected by the Clark County School District's recent ...
District eliminating dean positions
By Amelia Pak-Harvey Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District will eliminate all 170 dean positions at middle and high schools to close a roughly $17 million deficit projected for the upcoming school year.

(Boulder City Review) Bouldercityreview.com debuts a new look today, June 13, that is cleaner a ...
Website debuts new look
By Boulder City Review

Bouldercityreview.com is launching a new look today that makes it easier to read and find the news you want to know about Boulder City.

(Southern Nevada Health District) The first West Nile virus of the season was found in mosquito ...
West Nile virus found in three area mosquitoes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The first instances of West Nile virus of the season were found in mosquitoes that had been captured within Boulder City’s ZIP code, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, has pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless driving with death or su ...
News Briefs, June 13
By Boulder City Review

Driver in fatal crash faces murder charge

Secret, high-yield accounts just another scam
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Older residents can be targets for the promise of high-yield, “prime bank” accounts. Using complicated and phony documents, this scam promises retirees that they can participate in high-yield investments connected to secretive accounts only available to the ultra-high-net-worth families at Swiss, French, English or other overseas banks.