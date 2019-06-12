McManus, Adams, Bridges win

With 100 percent of the vote centers reporting, Councilman Kiernan McManus has been elected mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury, 2,527 to 2,131 votes.

In the race for City Council, James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges have won seats with 2,246 and 2,513 votes, respectively. Incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman lost their council seats with 2,207 and 1,528 votes, respectively.

Boulder City voters were also asked their opinions on four ballot questions. Only Question 2, which would allow the city to refinance existing debt, passed. It received 2,369 yes votes and 2,253 no votes.

Question 1, which would allow the city to take capital improvement funds to help with the design and construction of a new aquatic facility, failed with 1,898 yes votes and 2,759 no votes.

Question 3, which seeks permission to obtain to $40 million in bonds to build a new aquatic facility, failed with 1,300 yes votes and 3,355 no votes.

Question 4, which is an advisory question about allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets, failed with 2,055 yes votes and 2,624 no votes.

