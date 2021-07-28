98°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Mask up; new directive for indoors spaces starts Friday

By Mary Hynes Special to the Boulder City Review
July 28, 2021 - 4:29 pm
 
(Getty Images) As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, people will be required to wear face masks in ...
(Getty Images) As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, people will be required to wear face masks in all indoor spaces in public places in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, including Clark County, regardless of vaccination status.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed a new mandate Tuesday, July 27, that requires everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors in public places in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, including Clark County.

The governor’s directive aligns with a new recommendation earlier in the day from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The directive includes a three-day grace period that gives businesses and residents until 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, to comply.

“Businesses and residents in counties with substantial or high transmission are strongly urged to adopt the changes as soon as possible,” said a news release from the governor’s office.

Citing CDC data, the governor’s office said 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently considered to have substantial or high transmission: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine.

The state’s mandate does not apply to participants in certain activities or events, including athletes, performers and musicians.

The CDC’s new guidance also recommended universal masking for kindergarten through 12th grade students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status. However, the state directive stops short of immediately making this a requirement for Nevada schools.

Meanwhile, the Clark County School District announced earlier Tuesday that it would be imposing a mask mandate to align with CDC recommendations.

The mandate comes at a time when cases and hospitalizations have been rapidly climbing, especially in Clark County. The delta variant, a more infectious strain of the coronavirus, accounts for the majority of the new cases in state, which has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the country, according to CDC data. New evidence suggests that the delta variant is more likely to infect vaccinated individuals than other strains.

The mandate is the latest step toward bringing masks back in Nevada, after Sisolak in mid-May dropped the indoor mask mandate for those who were vaccinated, following guidance from the CDC. At the time, the mandate remained for unvaccinated people in most public indoor settings, but was largely unenforced and often ignored.

But then, after the state dropped pandemic restrictions June 1 and the delta variant took hold, cases of COVID-19 again began to increase.

On July 16, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that everyone wear face masks in crowded indoor spaces such as grocery stores, malls and casinos. Three days later, the Clark County Commission required masks in public indoor spaces for workers on the job, but not for members of the public.

The Southern Nevada Health District noted Tuesday that the new CDC guidance upon which the state mandate is based aligns with the health district’s prior recommendations. These recommendations were made “in response to increasing case counts and the COVID-19 positivity rate in Clark County,” the district said in a statement.

“While using masks correctly has proven to be effective in helping to prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19, the best, most effective step people can take to protect themselves is to get fully vaccinated,” the district said.

The CDC’s new recommendation applied to areas where there were at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, which includes about 60 percent of U.S. counties, according to the Associated Press. There have been 236 new cases per 100,000 population in Clark County in that time frame, according to the health district’s website.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City is offering mobile vaccination clinics next week throughout town. People who are v ...
City offers prizes for vaccines
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is incorporating several new things to help more people in town get vaccinated against COVID-19 — cash, prizes and mobile clinics.

Nevada State Railroad Museum Director Randy Hees is retiring and moving to Little Rock, Arkansa ...
Train museum director to retire
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Changes are coming to the Nevada Southern Railroad Museum.

Lake Powell, as seen from the Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Arizona, is the country’s second-large ...
Lake Powell hits historic low
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir, reached its lowest water level on record this weekend, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan was seen during the opening ...
Lagan completes two Olympic events; misses finals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s two events down and two more to go for Boulder City’s first female Olympian, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan.

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick listens to a discussion during an emergenc ...
Masks are back for some
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Employees in Boulder City and the rest of Clark County will have to wear masks in public indoor places regardless of their vaccination status according to a new mandate.

Alexis "Lexi" Lagan of Boulder City, will be competing in a few days at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo bound: Lagan confident about competing in Olympics
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Alexis “Lexi” Lagan of Boulder City is confident about competing at the Olympics in a few days despite having to train with a broken ankle.

(Chitose Suzuki/Special to the Boulder City Review) Kyle Roerink, executive director of Great B ...
Coalition urges protection for shrinking Colorado River
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

A group that included environmentalists, elected leaders and officials from business and agriculture gathered July 15 to put forth a slate of demands for a new approach to managing the Colorado River.

(Guy Clifton/TravelNevada.com) Myron Freedman is the new administrator of the Nevada Division o ...
Freedman named state museums administrator
By Boulder City Review

Myron Freedman has been named administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History, overseeing the state’s seven museums. The director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs made it official in June after consulting with the Board of Museums and History.

List of congressional candidates grows
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The list of potential candidates to represent Boulder City at the state and federal levels is growing.