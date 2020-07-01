96°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Mask mandate heeded

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 1, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

People in Boulder City are adjusting to the recent statewide mandate to wear masks in public places.

On June 24, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the directive, which was effective Friday,.

Resident Ruth Johnson Bennett said she has been wearing a mask since the pandemic started in March.

“I think the mandate is vital, so we can get this under control again. … I wish people wouldn’t argue the point and just do it,” she said.

Sisolak’s mandate requires everyone to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces and in outdoor spaces where people gather and social distancing is not possible. It does excuse people who are eating or drinking in restaurants or bars from wearing masks as well as those who are outside hiking, running, walking or swimming as long as they socially distance.

On Monday, June 29, the Wilson family was eating dinner al fresco in Wilbur Square Park. Their group was less than 50 people, and they were more than 6 feet away from anybody else there.

Wendy Wilson, who was celebrating her birthday with family, said she didn’t feel the need to wear a mask when outdoors, far from others.

“The heat is already on our side,” she said.

Wilson said she wears a mask when she is in enclosed spaces.

“I wish we could have our noses exposed so we are not breathing the same air and getting so much carbon dioxide,” she added.

Coral Leon, who was part of the party, agreed, and said if someone is sick, they need to say home.

“It’s about making good choices,” she said of protecting herself and others from the coronavirus.

“I don’t think masks are necessary when we are outside and so far apart,” said Boulder City resident Selina Kasold, who was slacklining in Wilbur Square Park that same evening.

She does, however, wear one and follow the guidelines when indoors.

“I had mine on when I was walking in and ordering,” she said about an earlier visit to a local cafe.

Yesenia Rodriguez and Eduardo Lopez, both of Las Vegas, were recently visiting Boulder City and said they believed wearing face coverings is a good idea.

“You might have the virus and don’t have any symptoms. It might offer a little more protection,” Lopez said.

Rodriguez agreed; he said those who do not wear face masks could be exposing others.

Businesses are also affected by the directive, which requires them to institute a “no mask, no service” policy.

“In the office, we are sticklers about the whole mask thing,” said local Realtor Bret Runion.

Runion said customers who come into the office wear masks. They also practice social distancing.

When he shows homes, however, Runion said it can be a little bit different.

“I’ve found when I go out to show homes, there are people who are more on board than others,” he said.

Runion said they tailor their approach to each client because each one has a different level of sensitivity.

He also said he no longer takes clients to listings in his car. They either meet someplace or follow each other.

In terms of enforcing the mask mandate, Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said he and his officers are focusing on an educational approach.

“As with any ‘new’ law or regulation, it sometimes takes a little while to determine what level of enforcement is appropriate under what circumstances,” he said. “The current situation is especially so, given all of the exceptions, applicable circumstances and variable situations that modify requirements. … Currently, education, awareness and helping the businesses with compliance is the emphasis. Where all of this will lead us, I cannot even begin to guess. I only hope that evolving conditions will reduce enforcement concerns to becoming irrelevant.”

Las Vegas Review-Journal Capitol Bureau reporters Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The city is taking ownership of 28 hangars at the Boulder City Municipal Airport after a Distri ...
City gains ownership of hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is taking ownership of 28 airport hangars after a District Court judge denied a motion and canceled a restraining order prohibiting them from doing so.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant ...
School leaders ready to start next year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local school leaders are confident in the ability of their staff, students and the community to implement the district’s reopening plan, whatever it may be.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) A fatal disease for rabbits has been discovered in ...
Fatal disease for rabbits could change desert landscape
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A fatal disease with the potential to change the makeup of the local desert landscape was recently found in Boulder City’s wild rabbit population.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) United States Postal Service officials have determi ...
Request for power doors at post office denied
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Two years of hard work, 1,500 signatures and countless phone calls later and the Nevadans for the Common Good are no closer to getting power-assisted doors installed at the Boulder City Post Office than they were when they started calling for a change.

Caller’s intuition helps save life
By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights

This series of day-in-the-life of stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

Four people, three resident and one staff member, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sout ...
News Briefs, June 25
By Boulder City Review

Six residents, four employees at vets home test positive

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is ...
‘Thermal injury’ death under investigation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal accident at Boulder Oaks RV Resort.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The complete street improvement project on Boulder Ci ...
Parkway renovation ‘substantially’ done
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The multimillion dollar renovation of Boulder City Parkway is “substantially finished” with only a few minor items remaining to be done.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Manager Al Noyola is served with an amended temp ...
Order halts action on hangar leases
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council was forbidden from taking any action on terms and conditions for new airport hangar leases due to a temporary restraining order issued this week by a Nevada District Court judge.