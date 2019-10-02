74°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Man faces felony for alleged groping incident

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 2, 2019 - 3:30 pm
 

A Boulder City resident is facing a felony charge for allegedly groping a disabled person during a car ride.

According to the criminal complaint, filed in Henderson Justice Court, Donald Shapiro, 65, was given a ride home after a church function in December and allegedly groped the genitalia of a disabled 23-year-old man over his pants. Shapiro is being charged with one count of open and gross lewdness upon a vulnerable person.

He was arrested at home Aug. 17 and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he remains.

According to the incident report, Boulder City police were notified in March by attorney Jeremy Miller, who was hired to represent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the matter. He said Shapiro did not currently have contact with the alleged victim and when the church found out about it, leaders assigned a chaperone to Shapiro for events at which he and the victim were present.

Miller also said the incident was isolated and there had been no other reports of this type of behavior between Shapiro and the victim or others. Additionally, he said Shapiro “adamantly denied that the incident had ever occurred.”

Boulder City Detective Brett Wibrew contacted Shapiro, who agreed to speak with him, according to the report. When asked about the alleged incident, Shapiro told Wibrew his bishop had told him about the victim saying he had done something inappropriate to him.

Shapiro said that he told the bishop what he thought had happened and that he “didn’t think he did anything wrong.” Shapiro said he had given the victim a “smooch and a hug.” The smooch was “maybe on his (the victim’s) lips.”

Shapiro said he didn’t know why he had done that.

“I can’t remember the circumstances, but I guess whatever transpired, that’s what I had done to him,” he said according to the report.

According to Wibrew’s narrative, the case was forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s office because although Shapiro denied the allegations, he did admit to kissing the victim on the lips.

The charge was originally brought to Boulder City Justice Court, but Judge Victor Miller transferred it to Henderson on June 17 because of a conflict of interest.

Shapiro’s bail was set at $10,000, and his next court appearance is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.. It will be in Department 3 at Henderson Justice Court, 243 S. Water St

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado Ri ...
Kayak picture really clicked
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A routine trip down the river led to a new experience for Terry Maurer: winning the 2019 Love Your Lakes photo contest.

Bullock Field, which includes an airport hangar and runway, could be designated as a historic d ...
City fine-tunes historic preservation goals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s leadership now has a more concrete idea of the Historic Preservation Committee’s priorities for the town.

City takes steps to ensure economic vitality
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Long-term economic development in Boulder City now has a road map for the next four years, courtesy of action steps recently approved by City Council.

(National Park Service) Shipping containers have been put into the second and third tunnels alo ...
Boulder Beach camp area gets renovation; lake trails reopen
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is undergoing some improvements as one of its campgrounds is being renovated and three of its trails have reopened after being closed because of safety concerns.

News Briefs, Oct. 3
By Boulder City Review

Fire department to hold annual pancake breakfast

Tina Ransom
Dispatchers do more than answer emergency calls
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Here’s a little more about us in the dispatch center in Boulder City. We have eight dispatchers (at last) for the city that are full time and one part time. At this time, two are scheduled at a time for 12-hour shifts. With sickness, training, vacation and other issues we are commonly staffed with only one.

Police Blotter, Oct. 3
By Boulder City Review

Sept. 24, 7:38 a.m.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Council introduced a resolution to amend the l ...
Council safeguards city’s finances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has a few more layers of financial protection and transparency as City Council unanimously approved adding four new financial funds.

City Council appointed seven community members to serve on its new advisory group to study opti ...
Seven appointed to new pool advisory committee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new pool committee is complete after City Council appointed seven community members serve on it during their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24.