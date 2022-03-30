67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Lowman ready, eager to serve

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 30, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
(Breen Lowman) Breen Lowman was recently hired as the reserve battalion chief for the Boulder C ...
(Breen Lowman) Breen Lowman was recently hired as the reserve battalion chief for the Boulder City Fire Department.

Boulder City’s new reserve battalion chief is focused on helping the community through his job with the fire department.

“We can’t stop them (fires, accidents, crises) from happening, but we can be there and help the community through. … My main goal is just to help out as much as possible,” said Breen Lowman, who started his job in February.

As reserve battalion chief, Lowman’s responsibilities include covering the times when Fire Chief Will Gray and Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser aren’t available to cover an incident.

“They’re always on call … on weekends and after hours,” he said. “I can take away some of that burden from them.”

When he’s working, Lowman said he monitors the radio and then comes in when needed.

“If it’s something (a fire or accident) that’s going to take more than a couple calls, I come in and establish incident command,” he said.

Lowman has worked as a firefighter with the United States Air Force for almost 20 years. Before that he was a medic in the United States Army.

“Most fire departments have a battalion chief on duty 24 hours a day. This is especially critical during emergencies where the battalion chief serves as the incident commander, ensuring the proper strategy and tactics are followed to provide safety to the firefighters and the public,” said Gray. “This reserve battalion chief position fills in for a gap the department has in supervision of the duty crews. Chief Lowman brings a wealth of incident command and incident safety experience to our department with his many years of Air Force and municipal fire departments.”

Before starting his position at the fire department, Lowman volunteered so he could get to know everyone and learn the system.

“The department is outstanding,” he said.

When he’s not working, Lowman enjoys spending time with his wife, four kids and soon-to-be four grandchildren.

“I’m a family guy,” he said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder, right, spoke about his ...
Attorney, clerk, manager get praise, raises
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The city attorney, city clerk and city manager received 8 percent pay raises after City Council members gave them glowing performance reviews during a special meeting Tuesday, March 29.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The newly remodeled Lake Mead Fish Hatchery Visitor ...
Reel ‘em in: Hatchery visitor center to open
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area can now learn more about the native fish that inhabit the lake and what it takes to raise them.

Rep. Glen Leavitt
Leavitt withdraws from Senate race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Glen Leavitt of Boulder City withdrew from the race for State Senate, District 20, on March 24.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review James and Rebecca Hughes are planning the northeast d ...
New eatery to have historic feel
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local couple is looking to give an old building in Boulder City’s historic district new life as a place to eat, drink and hang out.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Alan O’Neill walks toward the largest Joshua tree in N ...
Designation would have ‘monument’al benefits
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Nevada’s lieutenant governor sees the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument as a great opportunity for Boulder City as well as the state.

(Creative Catalyst) Artwork by Sharon Schaefer
Artists pay homage to spirit of wilderness area
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

“Spirit of the Land,” an art tribute to the plants, animals, geology, history and people of Avi Kwa Ame, is now open.

Rep. Glen Leavitt
Leavitt withdraws from Senate race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Glen Leavitt of Boulder City withdrew from the race for State Senate, District 20, today, March 24.

Dog park options explored
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is exploring whether to create a local dog park despite a difference of opinion on how to accommodate pets in the area.

(Eric Lundgaard) The fatal shooting that took place May 31, 2021, on Fairway Drive near Pueblo ...
Shooting case remains open; ‘no viable charges’ now
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County district attorney has determined “no viable charges can be filed” at this time in the fatal 2021 Memorial Day shooting, according to City Attorney Brittany Walker.

(Valerie McNay) City Council candidate Valerie McNay
McNay joins council race; primaries set
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City resident Valerie McNay joined the race for City Council, declaring her candidacy March 17, the last day of the filing period.