Locals embrace end of mask mandate

Boulder City residents do not have to wear masks in public as of Thursday, Feb. 10, after the governor issued a new executive order rescinding the mandate regarding their use.

Boulder City Library Cataloging Department Manager Jill Donahue takes down a sign about masks being required at the Boulder City Library after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak rescinded the state's mask mandate Thursday, Feb. 102. Sisolak is still encouraging people to wear masks if they want to.

According to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, masks are no longer required in public places, but people still may be asked to wear one in hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. Additionally, businesses can require them at their discretion.

“I’m glad,” said Roger Tobler, owner of True Value.

Tobler said he thinks people will embrace the change.

“I didn’t like it because I didn’t think the businesses should have to enforce it,” he said. “I won’t require them. … People have had plenty of time to get their vaccines and their immune systems up.”

Joe DeSimone, owner of Railroad Pass casino, is also thankful for the change.

He said it only took 30 seconds after the governor’s announcement for him to remove the mask mandate at the property that lies just north of the city limit.

“I applaud the effort.”

He said he believes lifting the mask mandate will allow his staff and customers to “feel liberated.”

“I think people will be able to enjoy our property … They will be much more comfortable and able to enjoy their experience a lot longer and without the hassle.”

DeSimone said the same is true for his employees and that 80 percent to 90 percent of his staff will feel more comfortable without having to wear masks.

He added that he expects people to spend more time at the casino now that they don’t have the “encumbrance on their face.”

Local pastor Deborah Downs said hopes that ending the mandate will bring more people back to their churches.

“I’m hoping it will encourage people to get back out and participate in their spiritual communities,” said Downs, lead pastor at Christian Center Church. “It’s been a really long two years. We’re doing well, but so many are in crisis and I believe a strong faith-support network is key to us really thriving and moving forward. Masks are masks, but it’s the masked souls I’m more concerned about. Praying that God brings people back into the light.”

Boulder City Library Director Kim Diehm said the library will be following the new guidance and masks are no longer required.

“We will, however, continue to offer a free mask to those who wish to wear one while using the library, as long as supplies last,” she said. “The convenience of curbside pickup of items will also still be offered by calling 702-293-1281.”

Diehm asked people to bear with them as they update the website and building signage.

Despite the new directive, nothing will change at Boulder City Hospital, according to Chief Executive Officer Tom Maher. They will continue to follow infection control protocols.

Following Sisolak’s order, Clark County School District teachers and students are not required to wear masks at school, but they are required on school buses.

Masks are also still required in airports, on planes and on public buses as required by federal directives.

