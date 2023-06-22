Local couple charged with drug-related death of child

Two Boulder City parents were taken into custody on June 16 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 8-month-old child in November of last year.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photos of Jeffrey Terakami.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photo of Kara Marie Dugan.

Two Boulder City parents were taken into custody on June 16 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 8-month-old child in November of last year.

On November 15 Boulder City officers received a report of an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers of the police and fire departments responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle. Rescue personnel administered life-saving efforts and transported the child to St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson, where the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Results of an autopsy conducted by the Clark County Coroner’s office showed that the primary cause of death was “a result of fentanyl toxicity” while noting a second “significant condition of “recent methamphetamine exposure.”

BCPD detectives conducted interviews with both parents during which both disclosed that the child had been exposed to a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. They both stated that this occured after the father, Jeffrey Terakami, spilled a bag of fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine on the couple’s bed. The child was llater allowed the child to crawl on the same bed where the substances were spilled.

On June 15, 2023, the Boulder City Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Terakami and the child’s mother, Kara Marie Dugan, on charges of second-degreee murder. According to police, this charge is based on the couple having made available a controlled substance which resulted in death.

On June 16, 2023, BCPD officers arrested both parents on the murder warrants and transported them to the Clark County Detention Center.