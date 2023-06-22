68°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Local couple charged with drug-related death of child

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 22, 2023 - 1:30 pm
 
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photos of Jeffrey Terakami.
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photos of Jeffrey Terakami.
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photo of Kara Marie Dugan.
(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photo of Kara Marie Dugan.

Two Boulder City parents were taken into custody on June 16 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 8-month-old child in November of last year.

On November 15 Boulder City officers received a report of an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers of the police and fire departments responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle. Rescue personnel administered life-saving efforts and transported the child to St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson, where the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Results of an autopsy conducted by the Clark County Coroner’s office showed that the primary cause of death was “a result of fentanyl toxicity” while noting a second “significant condition of “recent methamphetamine exposure.”

BCPD detectives conducted interviews with both parents during which both disclosed that the child had been exposed to a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. They both stated that this occured after the father, Jeffrey Terakami, spilled a bag of fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine on the couple’s bed. The child was llater allowed the child to crawl on the same bed where the substances were spilled.

On June 15, 2023, the Boulder City Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Terakami and the child’s mother, Kara Marie Dugan, on charges of second-degreee murder. According to police, this charge is based on the couple having made available a controlled substance which resulted in death.

On June 16, 2023, BCPD officers arrested both parents on the murder warrants and transported them to the Clark County Detention Center.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate 11, a 15-mile bypass around Boulder City, opened five ...
I-11 anniversary: “Tumbleweed town” fears turn to success stories
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the summer of 2018, Interstate 11 opened to the public with lingering questions and concerns as to how having thousands of vehicles each day going around — rather than through — Boulder City would impact local businesses.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) File photo of a typical tiny home layout
Tiny homes coming to Boulder City?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission is slated to consider changes to zoning in Boulder City that would allow for “tiny homes” (typically less than 400 square feet in size) to co-exist with mobile homes.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Before becoming a muralist, Connie Ferraro spent nearly two decad ...
From Broadway to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Many may know Connie Ferraro best for her nearly two dozen large murals that could be seen around town over the years, while others may know her as the wife of longtime Mayor Bob Ferraro.

City signs on to new union agreements
City signs on to new union agreements
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city recently agreed to new contracts with city employees represented by a pair of bargaining units of Teamsters Local 14. The Blue Collar Bargaining Unit represents dozens of city employees ranging from animal control officers to HVAC techs and wastewater workers. The Clerical Bargaining Unit, while smaller, still represents a range of employees from department secretaries to code enforcement officers to court clerks.

City will pay $220K more for insurance in FY2024
City will pay $220K more for insurance in FY2024
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“It would be very helpful to explain if the 32% year-over-year increase is a blanket one affecting other jurisdiction similarly situated to Boulder City or if we are being singled out in some way.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eric Estes has been the the Boulder Dam Credit Union for just und ...
BDCU president/CEO carries on predecessor’s legacy
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many years, the Boulder Dam Credit Union has had the affectionate nickname of the “Credit Reunion” as it has been one of those places you’re almost guaranteed to see a former classmate, colleague or neighbor.

Council plays a game of ‘hurry this along’
Council plays a game of ‘hurry this along’
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Towards the end of this week’s City Council meeting, Councilmember Steve Walton kind of said the quiet part out loud. “I asked Mayor Hardy if he had a heart and a soul,” he said. “And if so we would get out of here promptly”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dr. Joe and Jill Hardy smile at comments from their longtime fri ...
Hardys honored at gala
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The smiles on their faces said it all.

Photo courtesy C.N. Baker Chere’ Pedersen with some of her father’s memorabilia in her Boul ...
Unsolved Father’s Day military mystery
By Chuck N. Baker

The military has many secrets that must be kept under wraps. Over the years individuals in uniform as well as civilians who work in sensitive industries have been arrested and jailed for exposing military secrets to other nations. And make no mistake, those kinds of secrets must be kept under wraps for the security of the nation.