List of congressional candidates grows

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 21, 2021 - 3:53 pm
 

The list of potential candidates to represent Boulder City at the state and federal levels is growing.

Nevada’s Third Congressional District is located in the southern portion of the state and includes Boulder City and a portion of Clark County. The current representative is Democrat Susie Lee.

Currently, there are four official Republican candidates vying for Lee’s seat in the upcoming November 2022 election.

According to ballotpedia.org, April Becker, Noah Malgeri, Reinier Prijten and Mark Robertson have all registered with a federal or state campaign finance agency to run.

Additionally, Republican John Kovacs recently announced he will be seeking the party’s nomination to vie for Lee’s seat. Kovacs lives in Henderson and is a civil engineer.

Nevada Assemblyman Glen Leavitt will also be facing competition in the race for the Nevada State Senate District 12 seat as Boulder City resident Daniel Patterson recently announced his intention to run.

The 2022 election primary will be held June 14 and the general election is Nov. 8. Candidate filing will run from March 7-18.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

