50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Light parade draws thousands

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:42 am
 
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa's Electric Light Parade drew what's th ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa's Electric Light Parade drew what's thought to be its biggest crowd ever this past Saturday.
The Vintage Friends and Family with Vintage Volkswagens were one of the parade winners as voted ...
The Vintage Friends and Family with Vintage Volkswagens were one of the parade winners as voted by a panel of judges.
Equestrian units are always a crowd favorite.
Equestrian units are always a crowd favorite.
International Miss Jr. Preteen members were all smiles as their float made its way through town.
International Miss Jr. Preteen members were all smiles as their float made its way through town.
More than 100 entries turned out for the parade Saturday night.
More than 100 entries turned out for the parade Saturday night.
Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy walked the parade route greeting those in the audience.
Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy walked the parade route greeting those in the audience.
It’s thought that Saturday’s parade drew the biggest crowd in its 55-year history.
It’s thought that Saturday’s parade drew the biggest crowd in its 55-year history.

Similar to the Fourth of July parade, the annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade is pure holiday Americana, and last Saturday’s parade through downtown Boulder City was no exception as 105 entries filled the streets, making it one of the biggest ever.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan, whose organization sponsors the event, said it was reported that this year’s attendance was the most ever in the parade’s 55-year history.

“For those businesses along the parade route that opted to remain open for the evening events this past weekend, I know they saw quite a bit of foot traffic along their storefront,” she said. “Events in Boulder City are like mini population explosions that last just a short while, but we hope are beneficial to our business core.”

This year’s grand marshals were Bret and Priscilla Runion, who were driven by their longtime friend, Ed Cave, and his girlfriend, Sara Donmoyer, in Cave’s new electric Humvee.

“Of the many Christmas parades that we have been a part of, this was definitely an experience like no other,” Bret Runion said. “We absolutely loved it. It was a reminder of how fantastic our community is, as we passed through the thousands of cheerful spectators and saw so many friends along the way.”

He praised the efforts of the chamber for the continued work it does to ensure the parade is a success. He also said having many of his Desert Sun Realty staff right behind them as the next entry in the parade was “perfect.”

The year’s parade winners included the following:

Decorated float (business): Paradise Ranch Foundation

Decorated float (organization): Super Summer Theatre at Spring Mountain Ranch

Decorated float (political): Boulder City Republican Women

Decorated float (religious): BC Home Church

Equestrian: Boulder City HS/JH Rodeo Team

Special interest Car: Dick Blair Realty

Special interest car (classic): BK Kustoms

Special interest car (commercial vehicle): Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization

Special interest car (specialty): Pinkbox Doughnuts

Special interest cars (motorized): Vintage Friends and Family with Vintage Volkswagens

Special interest cars (motorcycles/scooters group): Slingshots of Las Vegas Group

Walking group (dance/drill): Dance Etc.

Walking group: Grace Christian Academy

Walking group (youth): The Wild Kids

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During filming of the movie outside the Boulder City Post Office, ...
Christmas parade part of upcoming TV movie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those who enjoyed Santa’s Electric Light Parade Saturday may be surprised to know that there’s a very good chance they may end up in a movie.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review After 46 years with the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Departm ...
Hall ready to hang up his sneakers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In 1977, “Star Wars” opened in theaters, the first Apple II computers hit store shelves, Elvis Presley died, the New York Yankees won the World Series, and Roger Hall was hired by the city of Boulder City.

bcr default image
Airport tapped for federal infrastructure funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was announced last week by the office of U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen that part of $60.9 million allocated for Nevada airports would make its way to Boulder City.

bcr default image
Police and fire depts request $1.5 million in capital funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council heard a presentation at their last meeting on both general capital improvement spending for Fiscal Year 2025 as well as an update on the five-year plan for project spending.

bcr default image
Volunteers sought for city commissions
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the final minutes of the final City Council meeting for November, Councilmember Steve Walton made a point to point out that there were several openings on city commissions and committees and that the deadline to apply to fill those positions was approaching.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Friday night, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce agai ...
O Christmas Tree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.
A burning Christmas question
By Norma Vally

The Yule log—is it firewood, a cake, a TV show? Indeed, Yule log seems to mean many things, but what is it, exactly?

bcr default image
Feeling festive at BCHS
By MeganUszynski BCHS Senior Class Historian

As we come to the end of the first semester, BCHS is getting festive.