100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Library to celebrate bond payoff

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 4, 2019 - 3:31 pm
 

The $4.4 million bond taken out 20 years ago to pay for the current Boulder City Library building is no more.

It was paid off July 1, and to celebrate this achievement, the library board of trustees is holding a bond payoff party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Everyone is invited.

“The citizens of Boulder City paid off that library … . We just want to thank people for being wonderful citizens and supporting the library,” said Marita Rhinehart, vice chairwoman of the board of trustees.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy cake and share in the celebration of the series bonds being retired on July 1, 2019,” said Kim Diehm, library director. “Everyone is also welcome to stay for the board meeting the same night at 7 p.m.”

Local voters approved the $4.4 million in general obligation bonds in June 1999, which would pay for a new building for the library that was then operating out of what is now the Senior Center of Boulder City on Arizona Street.

The building at 701 Adams Blvd. opened in May 2002.

The library is run by its board of trustees and is independent of City Council and Clark County. It receives operating funds from its tax district, not the city’s budget.

“The only money we get is what the citizens approve,” Rhinehart said.

When the board designed the current facility, only the first story was finished. The basement was partially complete so the library could expand as needed.

Rhinehart commended the board from 20 year ago for its foresight, which has put the library in a good place now.

“The brilliance of that board is spectacular,” she said.

In addition to books, music and movies, the Boulder City Library also provides community classes and activities as well as a 3D printer. Workforce Connections purchased the printer for the library to support STEM-based job training. It also operates a One Stop Career Center at the library. It provides career path exploration, free skill-building workshops and job guidance, planning and training.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Kevin Nicholson
BC fire chief retires suddenly
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson retired Tuesday morning, and it was effective immediately, according to the city.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) From left, Councilwoman Tracy Folda, Councilwoman C ...
City Council approves refinancing of debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The City Council approved moving forward with refinancing the city’s outstanding debt, which could save approximately $2.5 million and reduce the debt term by four years.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Melanie Teemant is the new principal at Garrett Jun ...
Garrett’s new principal feels ‘at home’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For Garrett Junior High School’s new principal coming to Boulder City was like going home.

News Briefs, Sept. 5
By Boulder City Review

Body of Las Vegas woman found at Lake Mead

Police Blotter, Sept. 4
By Boulder City Review

Aug. 27, 5:31 a.m.

(Monkey Business/stock.Adobe.com) Hepatitus C virus often goes undetected and untreated, but kn ...
Hepatitis C often goes undetected
By StatePoint Media Special to the Boulder City Review

Approximately 2.5 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic hepatitis C virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as many as 75 percent of people with the disease don’t know they’re infected. Untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer. While these numbers may sound startling, there’s good news, too.

 
City rescues cats from hoarder’s home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Animal Control rescued more than 40 cats last week from an animal hoarding situation and none are expected to be euthanized, according to Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt.

(Boulder City) Boulder City TV technician Holly Webb runs the cameras and sound system at Tuesd ...
City boosts video recording program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will soon be able to view more city meetings online as City Council approved creating a new staff position to ensure that all the meetings are recorded.