Library to celebrate bond payoff

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate paying off the $4.4 million bond taken out 20 years ago to pay for the current building. Everyone is invited.

It was paid off July 1, and to celebrate this achievement, the library board of trustees is holding a bond payoff party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Everyone is invited.

“The citizens of Boulder City paid off that library … . We just want to thank people for being wonderful citizens and supporting the library,” said Marita Rhinehart, vice chairwoman of the board of trustees.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy cake and share in the celebration of the series bonds being retired on July 1, 2019,” said Kim Diehm, library director. “Everyone is also welcome to stay for the board meeting the same night at 7 p.m.”

Local voters approved the $4.4 million in general obligation bonds in June 1999, which would pay for a new building for the library that was then operating out of what is now the Senior Center of Boulder City on Arizona Street.

The building at 701 Adams Blvd. opened in May 2002.

The library is run by its board of trustees and is independent of City Council and Clark County. It receives operating funds from its tax district, not the city’s budget.

“The only money we get is what the citizens approve,” Rhinehart said.

When the board designed the current facility, only the first story was finished. The basement was partially complete so the library could expand as needed.

Rhinehart commended the board from 20 year ago for its foresight, which has put the library in a good place now.

“The brilliance of that board is spectacular,” she said.

In addition to books, music and movies, the Boulder City Library also provides community classes and activities as well as a 3D printer. Workforce Connections purchased the printer for the library to support STEM-based job training. It also operates a One Stop Career Center at the library. It provides career path exploration, free skill-building workshops and job guidance, planning and training.

