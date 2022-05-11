93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Less than year left to obtain Real ID compliance

By Mick Akers Special to the Boulder City Review
May 11, 2022 - 4:00 pm
 
(Nevada DMV) Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ...
(Nevada DMV) Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ID must obtain a Real ID in order to fly domestically in the U.S.

Barring another pandemic or other unforeseen event, the Real ID compliance date is just under a year away.

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ID must obtain a Real ID to fly domestically in the United States.

After that date, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept state-issued driver’s licenses for valid identification purposes at airports.

“Check your license or ID card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, then you already have a Real ID and you’re good to go,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement.

The deadline for Real ID compliance originally was set for fall 2020, then pushed to 2021. Then it was extended to next year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news for Nevada is the state has a much higher percentage of residents who are already Real ID-compliant compared to the rest of the country. Over 71 percent of Nevada noncommercial driver’s licenses are Real ID-compliant. That’s above the national average of 49 percent, per the Department of Homeland Security.

As of the end of March, about 1.5 million of the approximate 2.1 million active Nevada driver’s licenses and instruction permits are Real ID-compliant, the DMV noted.

Just because you have a year to obtain a Real ID doesn’t mean you should put it off until the last minute. Since a DMV office visit is necessary to upgrade to a Real ID, the 29 percent of noncompliant motorists will have to schedule appointments to visit a DMV office.

If a resident has other upcoming DMV transactions that need to be carried out, the DMV suggests bundling those with applying for a Real ID. This can save a person extra time and trips to the DMV to complete these separately.

The Nevada DMV’s Real ID webpage has answers to many questions regarding the Real ID process and lists what documents will be needed to obtain one.

Documents needed to complete the Real ID process include:

Proof of identity: Valid driver’s license, instruction permit or identification card from Nevada or another state, or a valid, unexpired U.S. passport. A valid birth certificate is also accepted as a form of ID.

Proof of Social Security number: A valid Social Security card, a W-2, IRS Form 1099 or a printed pay stub with a person’s Social Security number included on it will be accepted.

Proof of Nevada residence: Motorists must present two forms of the following to prove state residency: lease record or receipt, bank or credit card statement, employment pay stub, document from a federal or state court, record from an educational institution, voter card.

Proof of name change: If a person’s name differs from the one on their documents, they must provide proof of legal name change. These documents will satisfy this requirement: marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption records or a court order.

The new IDs are part of the Real ID Act, which is intended to combat terrorism and identity theft and other crimes by enhancing security of state-issued identification cards. The Act was passed by Congress to enact the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to set standards for sources of identification, including state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. It mandates the state DMV offices meet strict requirements on the security of the licensing process.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Human remains were found Saturday, May 7, at Callville ...
Second set of remains found at lake; foul play not suspected
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A second set of human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area this month and police are not currently investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

Boulder City City Council presents the 2022 Historic Preservation Award to Susan McIntyre at th ...
New dog park option proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community is one step closer to having a new permanent dog park after City Council decided to convert an existing softball field into one.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A court officer places handcuffs on Gregory "Brent ...
Psychologist sentenced for 3-10 years for killing wife
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

Dozens of friends and relatives crowded into a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday as a Henderson psychologist was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for killing his wife in 2015.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority) The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Me ...
Pumping station activated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has put its low-lake-level pumping station into service to secure access to the water in Lake Mead as the level continues to drop but is still urging water conservation to preserve the supply.

Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Body found in barrel at Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead this past weekend are being investigated as a decades-old homicide.

Bureau of Reclamation The Bureau of Reclamation is taking action to help prop up the level of L ...
Operation begins for Lake Powell conservation effort
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New operational adjustments to protect Lake Powell in Arizona have already been taken into account for operations at Lake Mead and will not adversely affect it.

Boulder City Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job wit ...
Public works director leaving position at city
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job with Henderson as a city engineer.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Community members fill the Elaine K. Smith Building f ...
City council, mayoral forum held
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City mayoral and City Council candidates were able to share their thoughts and ideas on local issues at a recent candidate forum.

Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC is proposing to build Elite RV, a luxury resort for r ...
High-end RV resort proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Another level of hospitality could be coming to Boulder City by way of a proposed recreational vehicle resort.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Chase Patton, Shane Patton's younger brother, discuss ...
Council seeks guidance for placing statue of Patton in park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Shane Patton Foundation is going to have to wait a little longer to erect a statue of its namesake so that formal city guidelines can be created and other committees can weigh in on the project.